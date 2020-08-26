This is getting old.
A Murdock restaurant’s staff arrives one morning to find that their workplace is no more.
Just two months after Port Charlotte’s T.G.I. Friday’s took its employees by surprise by closing its doors,
Ruby Tuesday at Port Charlotte Town Center mall did the same, after serving its last dinner on a (wait for
it) Tuesday.
Wednesday morning, assistant general manager Evan Smith posted a photo on Facebook announcing his
store’s demise.
One of the store’s cooks, who asked not to be named, showed up for prep, only to learn he was out of a
job.
“We found out when we got here,” he said, his voice quavering.
When he looked across the mall Wednesday morning, Brian Smith, owner of Town Center’s remaining anchor
eatery, Cody’s Original Roadhouse, was taken by surprise himself.
“It’s never good when businesses close,” he said. “People think it means the next business will pick it up,
and some of that might be true, but it just sends a negative message to the public. This Ruby Tuesday
was a relatively productive business — one of their best in the state. It’s sad.”
Stealth overnight shutterings are a familiar story among faltering national casual chains from T.G.I.
Friday’s to Applebee’s and Chili’s. Ruby Tuesday had gotten a particular reputation for them lately.
Though the federal WARN Act requires most employers with more than 100 full-time workers to notify
them of mass layoffs and closures 60 days in advance, Ruby Tuesday and other local chains are exempt
because they have fewer full-timers than that.
The casual-dining restaurant had fallen on tough times that the pandemic only worsened. Five different
CEOs in five years had tried, without success, to boost sagging sales by spotlighting Ruby’s buffet salad
bar.
Port Charlotte Town Center reopened its own Garden Bar recently, outfitted with gloves and frequently
changed serving utensils, but that wasn’t enough to save it in an era when garden-fresh eateries like
Sweet Tomatoes and Souplantation have folded their tongs and vanished.
Despite receiving between $5 and $10 million in paycheck protection program loans, Ruby Tuesday
continues to turn off the lights in store after store.
According to Business Insider, Ruby Tuesday has closed 169 locations since Jan. 23, leaving only 298
worldwide.
Barbara Roche, general manager of Port Charlotte Town Center, said, “Along with our more than 75
national, regional and local retailers, we continue to focus on providing a dynamic experience for our
guests with a mix of retail, dining and entertainment options, including events and activities throughout
the year.
“As for the closing of Ruby Tuesday, it provides an opportunity to bring new tenants to Port Charlotte
Town Center. Our leasing team is in discussions with potential new tenants to fill the space and we will
announce plans when we are able.”
Still we’re gonna miss it.
