Newsflash: The holidays are rapidly approaching – like you didn’t figure that out already. It’s at this time of year that our community glows in the lights and sounds. Have you visited the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens’ “Aglow” nights yet? Done a canal cruise? Visited your local retailers? Tucked in to a traditional holiday supper at a local eatery? Whatever your pleasure, Punta Gorda offers something special for everyone at this time of year. It’s colorful, safe and friendly and ready to welcome guests from far and wide. As you enter the hectic last few days of preparations, take time to take a breath and enjoy what we have here. It’s so very easy to get overstressed and miss what is going on around us. Our Friday Facts e-newsletter (available on our site www.puntagordachamber.com) is full of events, concerts, recitals and so much more to get us all swinging through the holidays. Even our Facebook page took a festive turn this past week to highlight the beautiful sights of the holidays, courtesy of David Sussman. Whatever your holiday plans are, we wish you the happiest of times with family and friends both near and far.
Networking this week continues with two more highly anticipated events. Today, the tradition of Hesslers Flooring located at 261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda hosting our December Ho Ho Ho Business After Hours continues as we gather there tonight starting
at 5:30 p.m. bring along a gift to promote your business in the drawing. There’ll be live music, food and beverage for all guests and a room full of business people, all doing business with each other. Why not give yourself and your business the give of
membership this Holidays? Memberships are really affordable and offer you incredible opportunities to advance your business in this community. Call us at 941-639-3720 to discuss in more detail what we can offer you.
Tomorrow at noon we visit the Dockside Grill at the Fourpoints by Sheraton for a “crazy" gift exchange networking lunch. The cost for lunch is $15 (space is limited so call today!). Don your festive garb, wrap up a gift (serious or gag!) to a value of around $15-
20 and sit back and watch the room ignite with scheming and treachery as gifts are exchanged, stolen and finally taken home to be put under the tree! Each year, this lunch just gets funnier and funnier. Call today to get your seat at the festive table – 941-639-
3720.
Thursday, mark your calendars to join us for Wine Walk, starting at 5 p.m. This stroll through many of the merchants in the downtown area offers you a chance to sample wine at the participating locations, meet the owners, get into the holiday mood
and do your last minute shopping. Wristbands to get involved in the wine sampling are available either in advance or on the night at two locations – outside the PG Chamber office at 252 W. Marion Ave. (corner of Sullivan) or at HipNotique 111 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Whether sampling wine or not, downtown gives you a great opportunity to get festive and meet friends new and old. Also, don’t forget to visit Fishermen’s Village for their Festival of Lights and to enjoy the merchants there also. This is truly the season to support your local merchants, on whom our community depends year round.
Take a little time this week to revisit our award-winning website, www.puntagordachamber.com, and check out the many events on the horizon. Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts (no fake news here!). To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com , call us at 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com . You’ll never be out of the loop again.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. Email: jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
