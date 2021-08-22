During the pandemic we ... ? Survey says: ... Overindulged.
Most adults (61%) experienced “undesired weight changes,” according to a February 2021 Harris Poll survey for the American Psychological Association. Almost 1 in 4 reported managing pandemic stress by drinking more.
Unintended consequence: An opportunity for nonalcoholic, NA, zero-proof beverages.
BOOZELESS BREWS
They’re pacing themselves, taking a break, cutting calories, acting as DD.
Sober-curious customers who still like to socialize are back in bars. And that pandemic potbelly has them looking for a way to cut back on alcohol and calories. If they can still catch a little buzz while they’re at it, priceless.
Now they have an answer, at Punta Gorda’s The Celtic Ray and a few other local hangouts.
Co-owner Max Doyle’s recent Facebook post about the Ray’s new line of nonalcoholic drinks said it all: “Want to hang out with your friends/family but not feeling the booze? We got you!”
“I’ve felt like I was taking up bar space if I didn’t order a beer with my meal,” Doyle admitted. “This solves that.”
Among the pub’s new choices are HopTeas, a brand-new kind of beverage from Boulder, Colorado. These sparkling teas are brewed with hops, for a refreshing taste like a craft IPA and zero sugar, calories, gluten or alcohol.
Other canned drinks do more than just taste like booze.
Infused with organic kava, kratom or CBD, these way-better-than-club-soda options deliver a little mood-boosting buzz—a state of relaxed attentiveness, safe to drive but still socially lubricated.
Doyle explained, “The main reason why I added kava, kratom and CBD products is that I have friends who can’t drink anymore due to meds or illness. They missed going to the pub and didn’t want to sit there drinking Diet Coke or NA beer for four hours.”
Now, designated drivers, early risers and 18-to-20-year-olds can hang at the bar with their friends. Non-day drinkers can have their day drinks again, hangover free.
Cape Coral’s Botanical Brewing Co. makes sparkling kratom elixirs and kava drinks with only 25 to 70 calories per 12-ounce can.
Chill the F* Out, from The Apothecary in Fort Myers’ Millennial Brewing Company, and the Canadian-canned Quatreau are flavorful sparkling drinks infused with hemp-derived cannabidiol, weighing in at only 25 to 35 calories per can.
Doyle said, “It’d be cool to be first, but I really don’t mind if other Punta Gorda places pick up on this trend. It should be normal to offer other choices.”
Other local spots that stock nonalcoholic, infused drinks include Punta Gorda’s Peace River Seafood (5337 Duncan Road), serving kratom-infused concoctions for whatever ails you. Its five Beall Remedies promise pain relief, relaxation or mood elevation while you’re hammering that bucket of crabs unhammered.
Kava Culture Port Charlotte (3822 Tamiami Trail) of course specializes in kava-, kratom- and CBD-infused drinks, including Botanical Brewing kratom elixirs.
Alcohol might not be passé, but now there’s another way.
The Celtic Ray Public House ($$, O), 941-916-9115, 145 E. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, is open daily 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
BREWS BROTHERS
Owners Nicolas York, 31, and Tim Price, 34, hope that their opening of Port Charlotte’s first craft brewery—Charlie Foxtrot Brewing—won’t live up to its name.
Those who know what it means will understand. Those who don’t will appreciate its military/first responder vibe even before they go google it.
The process of getting here has been all Charlie Foxtrot.
It’s been nearly three years since York and Price filed for their craft brewery’s LLC.
But it all started much earlier, when they met in Afghanistan before York was even drinking age.
He was in the infantry, and Price was his platoon’s medic. Once back in the States, they were drawn to craft beer and the brotherhood that embraced it. It mirrored the brotherhood they’d found in the military.
The groundwork was laid while York was in Florida Gulf Coast University’s Veterans Florida Entrepreneurship Program, a tuition-free program for veteran-owned startups. Price was majoring in brewing, distillation and fermentation in Asheville, North Carolina—dubbed “Beer City U.S.A.” for its burgeoning craft beer scene.
“Tim is very good at the math and science of brewing,” said York. “Which works out, because I’m not.”
York handles the business and marketing side.
At the end of the FGCU program, York pitched their brewery business plan in a mini-Shark Tank where participants competed for seed funding. Theirs was one of three fledgling businesses to win $10,000.
The pair have now raised $100,000 from crowdfunding and investors—enough to start their business.
Everything they’ve brewed so far has been for product sampling, fundraisers and special events in North Port, where they’d hoped to open the city’s first brewery but couldn’t secure a building that would work as a brewery/taproom.
So far, they’ve brewed oatmeal stout, pale ale, hefeweisen, brown ale, lager, Abbey Dubbel and seltzer, and plan an IPA and a Belgian wheat—using locally grown or produced ingredients like Los Dos Cristianos coffee beans and cold brew.
Beyond the beer, they believe strongly in community involvement, starting with veterans.
They also have a special partnership with Delray Beach nonprofit The 22 Project, founded to help reduce the risk of depression and suicide in returning veterans — 22 of whom, the Department of Veterans Affairs determined, commit suicide every day.
“One of our core values is working with veterans with PTSD, which I have myself and have worked through with the support of the craft beer community," York said. "We’re donating 22% of profits from our 22 Troop Lager to The 22 Project.”
But it’s been a slow process, pushed back further by COVID delays.
“North Port is still in our five-year plan, but we needed to get open and found that opportunity in Port Charlotte,” York said.
By December they plan to open in a highly visible location near the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and U.S. 41.
“Whenever I feel down about not moving fast enough,” York said. “I look at the 1,700 followers we already have on Facebook and Instagram. And we aren’t even open yet.”
To follow Charlie Foxtrot Brewing on Facebook @CharlieFoxtrotBrewing and at www.charliefoxtrotbrewing.com.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
