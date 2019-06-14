I’ve done many, many things to raise money for local non-profits, but, as most of my friends know, the one thing very close to my heart is animals, in particular rescues. The Suncoast Humane Society has put me up for adoption in order to raise both awareness and funds for their much-needed operations during the summer months. So, I am in the doghouse until my $$$ allocation is raised. Right now, at the time of writing, my campaign is on track to blow through the $1,000 pledge, but the more we raise, the more our rescues can be cared for. To make a donation, no matter how big or small, please visit www.humane.org and click the link to “Adopt-a-Mutt-Personality”. There you will find all the people up for adoption. Scroll down until you reach my adoption sheet (I believe number 4) and there you’ll find the donate button. I really do want to get out of the doghouse and return to being petted and groomed by the pool at home! Your help is so VERY much appreciated.
Talking of being in the "doghouse": life as the head of a Chamber is both complex and tough, yet at the same time rewarding. Competing entities and factions will try to push and pull at you constantly and no matter what you do, there’ll also be someone pointing the finger at you. Despite anyone’s personal grudges, the one thing I can assure everyone is that the Punta Gorda Chamber will treat each and every one of its members with respect, dignity and equality. There is no “special” ladder to get to the top of our newsfeed. If you, as a member, take the time to feed us with information about what you are doing, promoting or offering, you will get equal billing to all other members at the same membership level. Clearly some of our members are way better at promoting themselves than others. They regularly send us information that we can share to a vast audience of potential new clients for you, built up over years of being pro-active in the media, on social media and with multiple events that have brought attention and thousands of people to our area. Others forget the power of our outreach and overlook the opportunities that are available to all. Don’t be a hater and spread falsehoods. Be a leader and make sure you get the very best out of your Chamber membership. If you need a reminder of the many things we do for our members, please feel free to call and ask for a refresher course. We’ll be only to happy to help you. Chambers are in a very odd position after all. They are never expected to criticize yet they are too often the one being criticized just for doing just that was promised at the inception of membership. The great news is our growth has spoken for itself. The vast majority get what we do and see their own growth potential by joining us. Be part of a winning team for your business.
Tonight, Tuesday June 18 at 5:30 p.m. we gather at Village Place Rehab Center 2370 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte for our June Business After Hours. To RSVP, please call 941-639-3720 or email reception@puntagorda-chamber.com Potential new members are always welcome to put their training wheels on!
Next Monday, June 24, you are all invited to the Ribbon Cutting of the Pickleplex of Punta Gorda, located at 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, at 5:30 p.m. To RSVP, please call 941-639-3720 or email chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com Wear your tennis shoes and get tuition after the ceremonies as Plex members will be on hand to show you the game and how to play it.
Next Thursday, June 20, is once again Wine Walk in downtown Punta Gorda starting at 5 p.m. through to 8 p.m. Thirteen businesses plus some restaurants are again opening up their doors to you to meet with them and enjoy wine as you stroll through their facilities. To participate, please visit either the PG Chamber at 252 W. Marion Ave. or HipNotique 111 W. Marion Ave. either ahead or on the night on the event to donate $10 to receive a wristband. Wearing the wristband will get you a variety of different wines at all participating locations. When you get your wristband, you will also receive your “passport” telling you who is participating and where to go. Walking shoes on, grab your “passport” and away you go to meet and be greeted by these business owners. It’s a whole load of fun.
Now we also have something new to celebrate. Our festival queen, Mindi Abair, and co-host of our November festival, got married! Sorry guys, Mindi is once again officially off the market, as she took Eric Guerra hand at a surprise party, celebrating her birthday. Sorry ladies, Eric is now taken too! When she gets here in November, there is no doubt that Punta Gorda will give her a party like no other. It’s all set for Nov. 16 with Mindi Abair at the top of the bill. Tickets for this event are on www.puntagordachamber.com or by calling 941-639-3720. Joining Mindi will be Larkin Poe and Shawn Brown. As well as these three acts for the Saturday show, the weekend of Nov. 15-17 contains a gourmet wine dinner with Mindi and Eric and a full Sunday brunch in the presence of the “Reverend” Shawn Amos with Mindi sitting in. All of the various ticket options can be found on www.puntagordachamber.com. Just follow the event link from the homepage. Punta Gorda is truly Music City Florida! You’ll also find the tab there for our 15th Annual Wine and Jazz Festival in February, that hosts an incredible line-up too.
Our Punta Gorda Pub Run/Walk is still every Wednesday leaving the host venue at 6:15 p.m. For full details of where and when, either call us or visit www.facebook.com/PuntaGordaPubRun/
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts (no fake news here!). To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us at 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
