You know why somebody invented Birthday Cake ice cream? Because nothing goes better together than ice cream and cake, that’s why.
Two local ice cream parlors are ready to serve you these birthday party fixin’s, whether or not it’s your birthday. Especially now that we’re sandwiched between May (National Cake Month) and July (National Ice Cream Month).
The two happy returns are another story entirely.
THEY BAKE PEOPLE HAPPY
It was 2018 when A Better Scoop, then (and still) the number 1 TripAdvisor-rated ice cream shop in Englewood, lost its supplier — Working Cow of St. Petersburg — and decided it couldn’t afford to be dependent again.
Owners Sarah and Kevin Gleba started churning their own ice cream brand the next year.
Now they’re making 60 flavors in a spotless Englewood shop/wholesale creamery: The Arctic Alligator.
“There’s no other ice cream store in the United States making ice cream exactly like we do,” Kevin said.
Many of the flavors sold at the ‘Gator and A Better Scoop use all-natural ingredients, some from local small businesses, including rum raisins soaked in Cape Coral-distilled Wicked Dolphin.
Sarah had always wanted to do a bakery but admits she can’t bake.
“When we first got the ‘Gator,” she said, “I talked to my old friend Connie Smoot about partnering with us. She’d been baking through the cottage law for over 20 years, and I knew how good her cakes, cinnamon rolls, bars and desserts are.”
Smoot, who likes to say she “bakes people happy,” was raised in a 1,000-square-foot Elkhart, Indiana, ranch house by her grandmother, a hairdresser who reveled in baking clients’ Christmas cookie trays and cakes to make everyone’s birthday special.
“We baked and decorated on a little table in that tiny kitchen,” Smoot remembered.
And her grandpa would accidentally oops-break cookies for the kids to have.
After baking for Manta Market and The Open Studio, and out of Ricaltini’s kitchen for four years, Connie Smoot had a big Englewood following but found herself turning down orders because of her full-time day job.
It took a while for her to give up a lifelong career in the medical field, but in the end her lifelong love of baking won out.
The seed of the idea Sarah planted four years ago finally bore fruit last month, just when the Glebas doubled their space and went from 12 seats to 40.
“It felt like the right time,” Smoot said — not the least because of how stressful the pandemic had made the medical profession.
Now Smoot is operating Smoot Cee’s Confections full time out of the unit beside The Arctic Alligator, baking cinnamon rolls, muffins, pies, cheesecake, cakes and custom cakes, cupcakes, brownies, cookies and eclairs, with seasonal specials like peach cobbler.
Easily half of her baking goes to large special orders.
“Now that we have Connie with us,” Sarah said, “our options are endless.”
Arctic Alligator Creamery ($, O), 941-460-3647, 3385 S. Access Road, Englewood, is open 4 to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 2 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and selling baked goods as available. Smoot Cee’s Confections ($, O), 239-994-2353, at the same address, is open 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
ZOET SWEET BOUTIQUE, JUST SWEET ENOUGH
Ever since its launch six years ago, Punta Gorda’s Zoet Sweet Boutique has been known for Jordy Beumer’s small-batch, fresh-made ice cream, but its bakery side is just as special.
Co-owner Sharon Hooijkaas’ custom cake art, syrup-filled Dutch Stroopwafeln, butter cookies, pies, cream puffs and turnovers are less overwhelmingly sugary than their American cousins.
That’s the European way, just the way we like it.
Zoet ($-$$), 941-769-1746, 27670 Bermont Road (Winn-Dixie plaza), is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
THE RETURN OF JOSEPH’S
Former owner Edmond Prendi is back at what was Joseph’s Diner in Nokomis, now with an even more Mediterranean menu.
When he shifted his focus to real estate in 2019, his popular café made way for Cucina Gloria, with the understanding that the transition would be gradual.
“Right away, they changed the menu and staff,” Prendi said. “Yes, I regretted selling, but now they’re gone and we’re back.”
Prendi has renamed his place Joseph’s Pizza & Grill, because it won’t be a traditional early-morning-to-late-night diner.
Customers still get their favorite pizza, Stromboli, calzones and Italian dishes, plus an “Ethnic” menu section whose glossary explains what might be new eating experiences.
It features Albanian specialties qebapa (sausage links), stuffed qofte (cheese-stuffed meat patties) and suxhuk (sausage), served with French fries, kajmak (clotted cream), caponata (eggplant and olive) spread, diced onion, japrak (stuffed grape leaves) and homemade kulac (soda bread).
Joseph’s Pizza & Grill ($$, O), 941-837-2166, 625 N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, is open 4 to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
JOY AND FAMILY RETURN
Venice’s Joy’s Kouzine — named after owners Alma and Benny Hoti’s daughter, who also works there — has always been a regulars’ place, a homey, diner-ish café serving breakfast and lunch.
What makes Joy’s as international as the rest of Bird Bay Plaza’s globe-spanning eateries are its name (kouzina being Greek for “kitchen”) and its unique mix of cuisines, born of Benny’s Albanian background.
They specialize in French-style sweet and savory crepes, and Greek lunch dishes including the best-selling gyro and chicken souvlaki pitas with house-made, yogurt-based tzatziki.
A year ago, a new owner took over Joy’s Kouzine, saying, “We have a lot of loyal local customers who come in almost every day. So I plan to keep everything the same.”
One thing he couldn’t keep the same: He had to hire three people to do what Benny could in the kitchen.
Less than a year later, the Hotis returned as if nothing had changed.
Fans begged them never to leave again, one of them saying, “Alma, Benny, Joy and Angela, we have missed you so very much!”
Joy’s Kouzine ($-$$, O), 941-837-2158, 539 Unit A, U.S. Hwy 41 Bypass North (Bird Bay Plaza), Venice, is open 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.
