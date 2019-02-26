Operating any small business can be lonesome, scary and unpredictable, as well as invigorating, exhausting and hopefully profitable. A good chamber will be there to be your business network, to connect you to fellow business owners with whom you can both do business and gather support and information.
The business-to-business connections that are generated through chamber networking can be invaluable. The chamber will also promote any and all information you share with them to its very wide network of connections, through social media, email marketing, the office and the WWW.
If you are looking to widen your network and generate new business, a chamber should be your very first port of call to see what they can offer you. However, don’t expect your doors to burst open with new business if you have no information to share.
Those who engage will for sure reap the benefit many times over. It takes only a little financial investment and a couple of productive hours of your time each week to make sure you are benefiting from your membership to its fullest. The Punta Gorda Chamber enjoys a vibrant and strong network, so don’t be a naysayer without knowing what’s on offer. Call 941-639-3720 to set up a time we can meet you and discuss what we do and how we might help you. Membership is as little as $23 per month!
Ribbon-cuttingsTonight at 5:30 p.m., we gather at Comfort Storage, 3811 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, to celebrate their ribbon-cutting.
On Thursday, we visit Eric Catron & Co’s latest model at 25439 Barinas Drive, Deep Creek, with the ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m. and open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend and support these new businesses and projects. Kindly RSVP your attendance to 941-639-3720.
NetworkingWednesday is our February Networking Luncheon, hosted at Charlotte High School. We love our now annual visit to the school, to see what an amazing set of students we have in our city. For last minute reservations ($15), you will need to call today, 941-639- 3720.
On Saturday, our friends at Gator Wilderness Camp are hosting a special Chamber Members and Friends Luncheon at their facility, 44930 Farabee Road, Punta Gorda. Tour of their beautiful 250-acre property, where they serve troubled adolescent boys of Charlotte, DeSoto and surrounding counties. Bring your family and friends along to see for yourselves the great work they undertake. Tours start at 11 a.m. Lunch is served at 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. There will be a short program and singing by their campers. Please RSVP today by calling 336-577-9039.
Join the tours
This Thursday through April 4, in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society, we invite you to join us in a guided walking tour of our beautiful city, stopping at historic murals along the way.The two-hour tours start at 9:30 a.m. We begin at the chamber office, 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. To purchase your tickets, please call 941-639-3720 during office hours. Tickets are only $15 per person, benefiting the Mural Society.
Our trolley and boat tours, in conjunction with King Fisher Fleet, will operate every Wednesday and Friday afternoon throughout February and March. Give us a call and we’ll be happy to discuss the various options with you for these ever-popular trips 941-639-3720. These tours are an excellent way to visit our city in a relaxing yet informative way, aboard a King Fisher Fleet cruise bat as well as the Olde Time Trolley.
