If you’re up and at ‘em tomorrow morning, please head to the Event Center for our Third Wednesday Coffee and hear from Travis Mortimer, assistant county administrator, who will discuss the progress of the sales tax projects. The Coffee sponsor is Around the Clock Fitness. We hope to see you at 7:15 a.m. for coffee, networking and great information.

Join members of the Charlotte, Englewood, North Port, Punta Gorda and Venice chambers on Friday for the 1:05 p.m. game vs the Pittsburgh Pirates. Enjoy a $20 boardwalk ticket and two drink coupons. Purchase your tickets through the Chamber Store by tomorrow, or at the stadium box office. When you purchase through the Chamber Store, include your email address and tickets will be emailed on Thursday. Your drink coupons will be available on game day at the right field picnic area. Or, stop by the Charlotte Sports Park Box Office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or call 888-FAN-RAYS. Hope to see you on Friday.

The Business Card Exchange is March 28 at Chapman Insurance Agency’s Port Charlotte office. They will have a tent outside their office and plenty of parking at their next door neighbor, 24Twenty One Event Center. Remember to bring plenty of business cards and a small gift to promote your business.

Our 10th annual Women’s Networking party is April 4 at our Punta Gorda office in the A.C. Freeman House from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Members may RSVP by calling 941-627-2222 or register in the Chamber Store. Big thanks to our new sponsor, Korman Relief and Wellness Center, in addition to Life Care Center of Punta Gorda, the Mortgage Firm, Sonny’s BBQ and The Gilded Grape Winery. If you’d like to be mentioned next week as a sponsor, please call. Attendees are invited to bring us a promotional gift item by March 28 to be included in the 75 goodie bags.

Calling all golfers! Save May 18 for our 11th annual Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament to benefit the Junior Leadership Charlotte Program. It will be held at Kingsway Country Club.

Save the date for Hemingway’s Havana Nights on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. to support the Leadership Charlotte class of 2019 “Leadership for Literacy” project. Individual tickets $75. For more information or to sponsor, contact a member of LC 2019 or call us at 941-627-2222.

The CC-TV collaborative’s informative and gripping four-part miniseries that covers teen texting while driving, bullying, drinking, drugs and teen suicide. “Choices and Chances” premieres March 30-31 at Regal Cinema Town Center 16. Tickets are free, but must be reserved at choices-and-chances.eventbrite.com. Watch the trailer at youtu.be/uODoiKBKWks. For information, contact Elizabeth Tracy at 941-623-1090 or Elizabeth.Tracy@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

Julie Mathis is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. Email her at jmathis@charlottecountychamber.org.

