We’re excited about having coffee with the Tampa Bay Rays tomorrow at 8 a.m., along with members of the Englewood, North Port and Punta Gorda Chambers, the Charlotte DeSoto Builders Industry Association and the Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte North Port Association of Realtors at the Charlotte Sports Park.
Please call a chamber and let them know how many of your team will attend so the Rays can plan. Everyone is invited to stay and watch the day before Spring Training starts practice. Play ball!
The monthly Business Card Exchange is next Thursday, Feb. 28, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Frohlich, Gordon & Beason Law Firm, 18401 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Please bring a small gift to promote your business and gain some additional face-to-face recognition. We ask the gift giver and receiver to come forward, a photo is taken, handshakes happen and often a new business contact is made.
Some save the dates for your early 2019 calendar include Friday, March 22, chambers days at the Rays versus the Pirates. We’ll have special tickets for this 1:05 p.m. game. On Thursday, April 4 we’ll have out 10th annual Women’s Networking at the Freeman House, our office in Punta Gorda. The 10th annual Junior Leadership Charlotte Golf Tournament is scheduled for May 18, and the Leadership Charlotte class of 2019 will host Hemingway’s Havana Nights on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Details on all these great networking events will follow.
Remember to look at our Community Calendar at www.charlottecountychamber.org, for a list of events happening in the community. There is something for everyone, almost every day, including Spring training and the Snowbird Classic for baseball (or hanging out at the stadium) fans, the Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz festival (this weekend, www.puntagordachamber.com), music festivals (www.edgewatereventsllc.com), golf tournaments, plays, concerts and so much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.