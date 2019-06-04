Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are a great gauge of the virility and stability of our business sector.
The fact that the PG Chamber has three such events in the first week of June — a traditionally slower month of the year — is very encouraging indeed.
Ribbon cuttings are not just open to members, but also to anyone who wants to get to know the new businesses, learn what they do and get to know the new owners. They are free to attend; all we ask is that you call us ahead of time to RSVP so that we can accommodate with the hosts the amount of catering needed.
Tomorrow evening June 5 we kick off this week’s ceremonies at Sleep Inn and Suites, 806 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. The hotel will be showcasing their latest renovations and offering prizes to those who attend. Joining the Punta Gorda Chamber will also be members of the Charlotte County and North Port Chambers, so this will also offer you a great networking opportunity. The hotel wants to use this ceremony to give back to the community so attendees are asked to bring along a gift for either the Backpack Kidz or the Backpack Angels. The event starts with the Ribbon Cutting at 5:30 p.m. and will run to 7:30 p.m.
Then, next Monday June 10 at 5:30 p.m., we visit Dawn’s Pamper Parlor, 25378 Marion Ave., Punta Gorda to conduct their ribbon cutting ceremonies and to welcome them to the neighborhood.
Thirdly, next Tuesday, June 11 at 5:30 p.m. we cross over to conduct the Ribbon Cutting ceremonies for Taglio Cucina and Pizzeria Romano. Owner, Vitangelo Recchia, already owns and operates Bella Napoli on Kings Highway and has recently opened his latest creation at 24065 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Again, all are invited, just please call us at 941-639-3720 to let us know you plan to attend.
Mindi is married
Now we also have something new to celebrate. Our festival queen, Mindi Abair, and co-host of our November festival, got married! Sorry guys, Mindi is once again officially off the market, as she took Eric Guerra’s hand at a surprise party, celebrating her birthday last week. Sorry ladies, Eric is now taken too! When she gets here in November, there is no doubt that Punta Gorda will give her a party like no other.
It’s all set for Nov. 16 with Mindi Abair at the top of the bill. Tickets for this event are at www.puntagordachamber.com or by calling 941-639-3720.
Joining Mindi will be Larkin Poe and Shawne Brown. The weekend of Nov. 15-17 contains a gourmet wine dinner with Mindi and Eric and a full Sunday brunch in the presence of the “Reverend” Shawn Amos with Mindi sitting in. All of the various ticket options can be found on www.puntagordachamber.com. Just follow the event link from the homepage. Punta Gorda is truly Music City Florida! You’ll also find the tab there for our 15th Annual Wine and Jazz Festival in February, that hosts an incredible line-up too.
Stay in the loop
Our Punta Gorda Pub Run/Walk is still every Wednesday leaving the host venue at 6:15 p.m. For full details of where and when, either call us or visit www.facebook.com/PuntaGordaPubRun/
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts (no fake news here!). To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us at 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again. Here’s just a very few highlights of upcoming events that are in the Friday Facts that you shouldn’t miss:
Chelsea Place Senior Care’s “Shred A Thon” is free to public. Bring your papers you need shredded from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Chelsea Place Daytime Senior Care & Activity Center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte Any questions please call 941-787-0687.
The Bean on 41 Coffee Shop raised eyebrows last summer with fresh, yes fresh, mango smoothies at the shop. Cool off in comfort at The Bean! New summer menu selections coming in June! Triple filtered water and locally roasted beans make for great coffee drinks and lattes! Save the date for the weekend of Aug. 16-18 this year as The Bean presents a fun filled ‘60s flashback of peace, love, and music event taking place in Towles Plaza! Live bands, hippie beads, tie-dye, peace on the Peace! To find out more, email tikitom@thebeanon41coffeeshop.com and you’ll be “in the loop.” Sponsorships will become available June 8. Call 239-314-6808. Remember The Bean is also open Weekends 8 a.m.-noon for quiet time, and has meeting space for up to 35 people available.
There’s so much more to find. Go to www.puntagordachamber.com. Click Quick Links and locate the Friday Facts. You’ll never be so well informed!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.