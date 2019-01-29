As we wrap up what has been the l-o-n-g-e-s-t month, I’d like to give a shout out to the Charlotte Chamber staff and office volunteers who have been answering calls, giving directions, handing out brochures and referring your business to our winter residents. This is just another reason why paying your chamber dues is so important to your bottom line. We get you business.
Business Expo
And, we’ll get you more business on Feb. 7 at the Hottest Business Day in Paradise Business Expo. Our 100 exhibitors are ready to tell you about their products and services from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Event Center in Punta Gorda.
There will be plenty of networking, handing our business cards, giving “elevator” speeches and more. We’ll have two Direct Connect (think speed dating for businesses) at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and a great panel discussion from local business owners at 2:30 p.m. The crew from Dancing with the Charlotte Stars will give a sneak preview at noon and I’m sure their cheerleaders will be there with donation buckets.
We’ll have a grand prize drawing for attendees and another for exhibitors (you don’t need to be present to win) and live music from Sum1sGot2. Plan to attend.
Networking
Mark your calendar for Feb. 13, Networking at Noon at Beef O’Brady’s Punta Gorda, 1105 Taylor Road. Please make a reservation in the chamber store or call 941-627-2222.
On Feb. 20 at 8 a.m. we’ll have Coffee with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Englewood, North Port and Punta Gorda chambers at the Charlotte Sports Park.
The monthly Business Card Exchange is Feb. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Frohlich, Gordon & Beason Law Firm, 18401 Murdock Circler, Port Charlotte.
We’re also co-sponsoring a special Toastmasters Event, “How to Make 2019 Your Best Year Ever, Shared Ideas for Work and Life!” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at the Board of Realtors, 3320 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. The keynote speaker is Robert Stuberg, who has personal endorsements from Anthony Robbins, Wayne Dyer and many more. Contact Dawn Rubin at 941-787-0251 for more information.
And, last call for the Annual Breakfast and Leader Awards, hosted by Gulf Coast Partnership & Together Charlotte on Friday, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Isles Yacht Club. Waste Management of Charlotte County, Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Florida SouthWestern State College and Donna Barrett, CDBIA will be recognized. Tickets are $25 per person and are still available through www.gulfcoastpartnership.org or by calling Tracy at 941-626-0220.
Julie Mathis is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. Email her at jmathis@charlottecountychamber.org.
