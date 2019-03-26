Congratulation to the members of the Junior Leadership Charlotte class of 2019, who will graduate from the program tonight.
Since October, the class members have been on the radio, visited an operating room, waded in the Peace River, toured the jail, went up to the air traffic control tour, painted and so much more. The students learned new team building exercises that they can take back to their schools, helped the Back Pack Kidz project volunteers and gained new friends.
Some students will job shadow people they’ve met and others may get a part-time job, but all of them have enjoyed the program, thanks to the annual JLC Golf Tournament. Class members are, from Charlotte High, Ashley Amontree, Stephen Casarella, Hannah Finch, Will Hawley, Dan Nguyen, Chris Pada, Ethan Rodetsky; from Community Christian: Kennedy Allison, Ethan Bray, Anna Brooks, Alexus Edwards, Emily Lafond, Emma Pillar, Hannah Rose, Sam Vivian and Kaylee Weller; from Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High, Sam Catlin, David Thame; from Port Charlotte, Anna Belevitch, Ileah Bonzi, Drew Caparo, Lila Eaton, Kathleen Thai and Sierra Vicente.
My thanks to JLC chair Kelly Carr, Fawcett Memorial Hospital/H2U, and vice chairs Laurie Anderson, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, and Stacy Jones, Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes, for being our JLC go-to women.
Networking opportunities
The Business Card Exchange is Thursday at Chapman Insurance Agency’s Port Charlotte office. They will have a tent outside their office and plenty of parking at their next door neighbor, 24Twenty One Event Center. Remember to bring plenty of business cards and a small gift to promote your business.
Our 10th annual Women’s Networking party is April 4 at our Punta Gorda office in the A.C. Freeman House from 5:30-7 p.m. Members may RSVP by calling 941-627-2222 or register in the Chamber Store. Big thanks to our new sponsor: Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, in addition to Korman Relief and Wellness Center Life Care Center of Punta Gorda, the Mortgage Firm, Sonny’s BBQ and The Gilded Grape Winery. If you’d like to be mentioned next week as a sponsor, please call. Attendees are invited to bring us a promotional gift item by Thurs. to be included in the 75 goodie bags.
Calling all golfers! Save May 18 for the Integrity Open to benefit the Junior Leadership Charlotte Program. It will be held at Kingsway Country Club. Visit the chamber store for details or call us.
Save the date for Hemingway’s Havana Nights on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds from 6-11 p.m. to support the Leadership Charlotte class of 2019 “Leadership for Literacy” project. Individual tickets $75. For more information or to sponsor, contact a member of LC 2019 or call us at 941-627-2222.
