Next week, the PG Chamber has launched a fun team-building exercise, loosely (very loosely) based on the TV show "Family Feud." On two nights (Tuesday, July 30 and Thursday, Aug. 1) - both starting at 5 p.m., 12 business teams are going to compete with each other, vying to be the Chamber Feud champions of 2019. The venue is the PG Women’s Club, located at 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. On each evening, spectators will witness the chaos of teams, eliminating each other by giving the craziest answers to the questions posed at them. Each night, two teams (those with the highest scores) will travel on to the semi-finals to be held at the end of August, before the grand finale in early September. Entry to this public event is a mere $2, with beverages for a donation. Come along to support your favorite team or just come for the laughs! Right now, here are the competing teams: Chapman Insurance Group, Chelsea Place Senior Care, Erin Catron & Company, Friendly Floors, Hessler Floor Coverings, Key West Express, Re/Max Anchor Realty, Punta Gorda Police Department, State Farm Insurance (Kathy Nash), Florida SouthWestern State College, Exit Coast Realty and Guardianship Management Services. Anything can and will happen that night!
Just around the corner is the Top Chefs food tasting contest to be held on Aug. 8 at the Event Center in Punta Gorda, with all proceeds going to provide services for the Friendship Centers of Charlotte County. The Friendship Centers provide a very much-needed service to our aging population and provide not just meals but socialization to those that are left alone. Last year we inaugurated this Top Chefs fundraiser, to a packed house, inviting chefs from all of Charlotte County’s Assisted Living Facilities and Rehabilitation Centers. This year, the event has expanded even further with 15-plus chefs vying to win the Top Chef prize in three distinct categories — cold appetizer, hot appetizer and dessert. Three guest judges have been selected to make their choices in each category, but attendees are also invited to select their very own “People’s Choice.” The fun and tastings start at 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available from the PG Chamber Office. Call us on 941-639-3720 or swing by 252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Please come out and enjoy great food, great fun while raising dollars for a very worth cause.
Also just added is our PG Chamber Halloween Party, to be held on Friday, Oct. 25 this year, at Angela’s Café Italiano, in their haunted garden. The party will last from 7 p.m.–11 p.m. with live music, heavy appetizers and Happy Hour all night! Attendees get free entrance into the costume contest, being judged at 9 p.m. BOGO house wines, wells and domestic beers all night. Space is limited so call us now to get your groups together. $60 for a great and thrilling night out!
Networking this week: Join us at the Tiki Bar at the Fourpoints tomorrow at noon for our Networking Luncheon. To reserve your seat ($15), please call 941-639-3720 today. Our guest speaker will be Bill Korting of the Charlotte Sun, addressing the best ways to handle your advertising budgets and how to maximize online opportunities.
Last week, Realizing Dreams joined us at the Punta Gorda Chamber. They work with our very own Punta Gorda Middle School to work with the students, empowering them reach lofty goals. Florida has many students unprepared for college and workforce success, limiting both their career opportunities as well as employers’ ability to grow their business. This program targets directly that very need. They are currently looking for sponsors to support 400 students. The cost of each student is a mere $30. If you or your business can help them achieve their goals, please call Jim Cantoni on 414-367-6937. Every $$$ helps!
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts. To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us on 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
There’s so much more to find. Go to www.puntagordachamber.com. Click Quick Links and locate the Friday Facts. You’ll never be so well informed!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.