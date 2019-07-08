Networking at Noon is Wednesday at Buffalo Wings & Rings. Adjacent to the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall. Please call our Port Charlotte office at 941-627-2222 to make a reservation. Our Third Wednesday Coffee on July 17, sponsored by Fawcett Memorial Hospital, will feature a presentation by Peter Keating of the Small Business Administration. Peter is a certified business analyst and will be discussing do’s and don’ts for businesses. Please join us from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the Event Center in Punts Gorda. The July 25 Business Card Exchange will be held at Hometown Title & Closing Services at their Port Charlotte office, located at 17839 Murdock Cir., Suite A.
Applications for the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2020 are due on July 25. Selection of Leadership Charlotte participants is anonymous and is based on the answers to nine tough questions on the application, so make sure you “toot your own horn,” even if it’s not in your comfort zone. Applications are in both offices and in the newsroom on our website.
Our New Teachers’ Breakfast is Friday, Aug. 2 from 7 a.m. t0 8:30 a.m. at the Event Center. The District will be hiring more than 80 new teachers, and for decades we’ve held a breakfast to welcome them to our community. I understand that the original welcome was under an oak tree at Charlotte High at noon in Aug….euck! So, join us in air conditioned comfort and tell the new teachers all about Charlotte County and your business. If you sponsor a teacher, you are welcome to drop off a promotional item about your business for the goodie bags that we hand out nu July 30. The cost is $35. And you can register in the Chamber store or by calling 941-627-2222.
Our next “Lunch & Learn” is Aug. 5, and we’ll hear from Dawn Rubin, personal development and mindset coach, on “The Missing Link in Networking. The event, organized by Port Charlotte Toastmasters runs from noon to 1 p.m. at the Board of Realtors Building. Please pre-pay in the Chamber store the $10 fee that includes a box lunch. R.S.V.P. 941-627-2222 www.charlottecountychamber.org.
Nominations are being accepted for the Business of the Year 2019 Awards. It’s pretty easy to do, just highlight your business accomplishments and strengths in this economic climate; define your business growth in workforce and/or company sales/revenue/profit and illustrate your businesses’ commitment to the community. Applications must be returned by Aug. 19. Nominees will be recognized at our Oct. 4 Annual Meeting Luncheon. There is an award for Not-for-Profit Organizations. Forms are on our website, www.charlottecountychamber.org, in the newsroom.
Please drop off a new pair of tennis shoes in the Port Charlotte office for the Shoes for Kids project. Thank you!
