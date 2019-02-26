We’re looking forward to a fun Business Card Exchange at the Frohlich, Gordon & Beason Law Firm from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 18401 Murdock Circle. Remember to bring plenty of business cards and a small gift to promote your business.
And, then it’s March and we start with Networking at Noon at Angela’s Café Italiano at 258 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Please make your reservation in the chamber store or by calling 941-627-2222.
Our March Third Wednesday Coffee will feature a presentation by Travis Mortimer, assistant county administrator, who will discuss the progress of the sales tax projects. The Coffee sponsor is Around the Clock Fitness.
We hope to see you at 7:15 a.m. for coffee, networking and great information on March 20 at the Event Center. And, the Business Card Exchange is March 28 at Chapman Insurance Agency I Port Charlotte.
March 22 is the Chambers Day at the Rays when members of the Charlotte, Englewood, North Port and Punta Gorda chambers will gather for game watching, networking and (shall I write it) beer drinking. Watch this column or read Business Online to get details about specially-priced tickets.
The Junior Leadership Charlotte class will graduate March 26 after spending at least one day a month since October together learning about the community. The 25 students from the high schools, Community Christian and Florida Southwestern Collegiate were on the radio, visited an operating room, did an art project, waded in the Peace Rive, enjoyed a fresh lunch prepared by the Technical College’s Culinary Department at Worden Farms, did a scavenger hunt, toured the jail and visited the air traffic control tower … just to name a few of their many activities. One of the goals of the program is to make the students to aware of our community so that they consider living, working and playing here following their post-secondary education. Applications for the JLC class of 2020 will be available in August.
Our colleague, Bob White, is leaving the chamber this week to start a new position as manager of the Sunseeker Resort Welcome Center. It’s been a real pleasure working with Bob. His enthusiasm for all things Charlotte County Chamber is contagious and he’s been our number one cheerleader for the past three years. The good news for all of us is that he’s staying right here and will continue to be active in with our chamber. Thanks, Bob, and congratulations! You’ll be missed.
