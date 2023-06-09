Mazda of Port Charlotte owner/operator and general manager Andrew Bernard reads prepared remarks for the new groundbreaking ceremony of Mazda of Port Charlotte. Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce members, Mazda of North America representatives, Mazda North American Operations, BMO Bank of Port Charlotte, and Exceptional Engineering personnel were in attendance for the groundbreaking ceremony.
Celebrating a groundbreaking ceremony are Mazda of Port Charlotte owner/operator and general manager Andrew Bernard, with Kate Bernard, Henry Bernard, Jane Bernard, and Mazda of Port Charlotte dealership president, MaryAnn Bernard. They were assisted by Exceptional Engineering personnel and representatives from Mazda of North America representatives.
MaryAnn Benard, dealership president and second-generation owner and general manager Andrew Bernard, along with his wife, Kate and children, Henry and Jane, celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Mazda of Port Charlotte dealership at 784 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
As daughter, Jane looks on, Mazda of Port Charlotte owner/operator and general manager, Andrew Bernard reads prepared remarks for the new groundbreaking ceremony of Mazda of Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Mazda of Port Charlotte owner/operator and general manager Andrew Bernard reads prepared remarks for the new groundbreaking ceremony of Mazda of Port Charlotte. Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce members, Mazda of North America representatives, Mazda North American Operations, BMO Bank of Port Charlotte, and Exceptional Engineering personnel were in attendance for the groundbreaking ceremony.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Scheduled for a grand opening in February, 2024, the 31,000-square-feet Mazda of Port Charlotte dealership will occupy 7 ½ acres, serve Southwest Florida and employ more than 45 full-time employees.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Celebrating a groundbreaking ceremony are Mazda of Port Charlotte owner/operator and general manager Andrew Bernard, with Kate Bernard, Henry Bernard, Jane Bernard, and Mazda of Port Charlotte dealership president, MaryAnn Bernard. They were assisted by Exceptional Engineering personnel and representatives from Mazda of North America representatives.
SUN PHOTOs BY STEVE LINEBERRY
MaryAnn Benard, dealership president and second-generation owner and general manager Andrew Bernard, along with his wife, Kate and children, Henry and Jane, celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Mazda of Port Charlotte dealership at 784 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.