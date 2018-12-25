MERRY CHRISTMAS TO YOU ALL. Hoping that this Holiday Season will bring family and friends even closer together as we prepare to launch into a New Year in, let’s face it, a wonderful part of the world!
On this very special day, we have one very special Christmas wish. It seems apparent that our world has reached what we hope is the pinnacle of polarized behaviors and opinions – something that trickles down to us all in Main Street America. Let’s make 2019 a year of listening to each other. We may not all have the same opinions but at the very least we can respect each other’s views and understand each other. Too often, we are carried away with inaccuracies and statements that bear little resemblance to the truth. If only we could turn of the “toxic” and engage in raising up our community, it would surely lead to a more pleasant living and working environment. Within our business community, we promote and seek collaboration between our small business owners. We bring them together allowing them to befriend each other and manage disputes and miscommunications in a much better and more positive way whenever they arise. I as president of this great Chamber am blessed to have a great Board of supportive and energetic Directors, both past and present. What we do with a staff of three and a few excellent volunteers is truly incredible. Since our inception in 2004, the energy, drive, creativity and energy that exudes from this tiny corner office should never be taken for granted. By my side for more years than we care to recall has stood Pat Oliva. Every time I ask her for anything, she delivers. She is a powerhouse of resource and knowledge that quietly goes unsung, except at times such as these. Many a day we have sat and figured out how to get our assistance to those who need it the most, while maintaining our own business model and delivering to our community a level of service of which we should be very proud. Look back at 2004 and recall how far our journey together has brought us for both our city and our surrounding areas. Without Pat and those that have worked with us, so much less would have been achieved. 2019 is looming on our horizons with much to be grateful for. Our Program of Work is extensive, but I am sure we won’t shy away from helping many other associations and businesses to help into their goals too. Think what we could all do if the doors were flung open. Think what you might be able to bring to the table to the betterment of our incredibly giving community. It’s not too late to be a sustaining Partner in Action for 2019. Your contribution, whether financial or volunteerism, is also welcomed, allowing us to better serve and better deliver to those we so care about very much. Have a wonderful time with family and friends today. Hug each other a lot and make today the start of a new and positive beginning of new friendships and connections for the years to come. This is our gift to you. Be part of something special, rather than apart.
With the forced cancellation of last week’s Third Thursday Wine Walk due to the weather, the next Wine Walk is set for Jan. 17. Please join us as we gather from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., with many of the downtown stores open later for your enjoyment. Swing by the Chamber ahead of Jan. 17 and pick up your Wine Walk wristband for a $10 donation or on the night, see us in front of the Chamber office at 252 W. Marion Ave. to pick up your wristbands. Wristbands entitle you to wine samples at all participating locations (a map will be provided) as well as all the specials offerings of participating restaurants. Anyone who purchased December wristbands may either attend the January walk or return the band to the place from which it was purchased for a refund.
The tickets for our 14th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival are now in so remember to check out the Festival set for Feb. 23, on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, featuring Gerald Albright, the Sax Pack and Matt Marshak. Guaranteed to be a great day, with great music and great wine. Now in its 14th year!
We have added an exciting attraction to visitors to our area, starting Jan. 10 through April 4, in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society. Every Thursday, starting from the PG Chamber office located at 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, we invite you to join us in a guided walking tour of our beautiful city, stopping at historic murals along the way. Learn about the local history depicted in each mural, when it was painted and by whom. See if you can find the objects hidden in some of them! You’ll also get an overview of the Mural Society, their process of creating thee historic murals and a sneak peak at upcoming additional projects. The tours starting at 9:30 a.m. and will last about two hours (with rest stops). To purchase your tickets (tour size is limited), please call us on 941-639-3720 during office hours. Tickets are only $15 per person, benefiting the Mural Society. Our trolley and boat tours next year, in conjunction with King Fisher Fleet, will operate every Wednesday and Friday afternoon starting in early January. Give us a call and we’ll be happy to discuss the various options with you for these ever-popular trips 941-639-3720.
By the way, our offices will remain closed until Thursday, Dec. 27 at 9 a.m.
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts (no fake news here!). To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us on 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
