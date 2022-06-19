Katie Bowser of Port Charlotte admitted that she comes in twice a week just to cuddle puppies, even though she has four dogs at home.
Waggles puppy store owner Crystal Bonora doesn’t mind a bit. Besides selling healthy, USDA-certified pups and supplies, she welcomes visitors who just want to hug a puppy.
Bonora opened Waggles because, she said, she’s always loved dogs and saw a need.
No other Port Charlotte shop sells small- and large-breed pedigreed puppies, and shelters often become last resorts for large, aggressive or difficult-to-place breeds.
Waggles’ location — next to an ice cream parlor and a pizzeria — seems the perfect marketing ploy, but Bonora chose it because it’s right on Tamiami Trail, beside a high-traffic stoplight.
To make her business model crystal clear, all signs and feather flags proclaim, “Puppies,” not “Waggles.”
“Most customers say they learned about us from our ‘Puppies’ sign,” she said. “Since we opened on March 4, we’ve homed 95 puppies.”
Waggles staff members give the pups meticulous care.
Kennels are cleaned several times throughout the day while their residents are out playing and socializing. Toys are sanitized and changed frequently to provide puppies with plenty of mental stimulation.
All puppies are given a complete wellness exam and checked weekly by a veterinarian.
They come with deworming and up-to-date vaccinations — not just their "first shots."
To further guarantee puppies’ health, Waggles has partnered with Household Pet Protection to provide Pet Health Warranties covering veterinarian bills up to the price of the puppy.
Each puppy is also microchipped, for a one-time, lifetime fee instead of a yearly renewal.
New owners seeking advice get online training and Bonora’s insights into each breed and individual.
The pups — from designer breeds like Cavapoos, Malshies and Morkies to English Bulldogs, Mini Aussies and Boxers — range from $2,000 to $8,000 each, with financing available.
“A lot goes into these puppies,” Bonora explained. “Of course, they travel to us. Once they get here, they’re vet-checked weekly and vaccinated at close to $1,500 each. We feed each puppy Royal Canin puppy food twice (some breeds three times) a day.”
Nevertheless, every day someone comes into the shop to challenge her about the bad reputation of “puppy mills.”
Bonora pointed out, “It’s a very difficult and tedious process to get USDA-licensed as a breeder. I work only with breeders whom I know personally and who take very good care of their puppies.”
Waggles (941-249-8851, wagglespet.com), 2686 Tamiami Trail, Suite 3A (at W. Tarpon Boulevard), Port Charlotte, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
