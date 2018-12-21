ENGLEWOOD — Mike Robulock sees potential on West Dearborn Street and wants to make things happen.
Robulock bought commercial properties along the corner of Magnolia Avenue and the parking lot on the opposite side of Dearborn at the corner with North Elm Street. He owns from 401-409 West Dearborn. The buildings include the New Wave Salon & Spa, Tall Pines Realty, Irving’s Coffee & Creamery, Sisters Unique Boutique and Off the Wave boutique.
He’s also buying the building across the street housing Vino Loco Gourmet restaurant, and expects to close on the property by the end of this year.
Originally from Miami and then Marathon in the Florida Keys, Robulock moved to Manasota Key almost three years ago. He saw in Dearborn what could be “another Coconut Grove,” a quaint artistic enclave on Biscayne Bay, south of Miami’s downtown.
“What I am doing right now is asking everyone on the street what they would like to see, help me to paint this picture and I will put it together,” Robulock said. He’d like people to walk away from what he calls “old thinking,” wanting West Dearborn to remain frozen as it is now. What others call “future growth,” such as huge West Villages in the nearby part of North Port, he views as already here.
This year, the Sarasota County Commission changed land uses that will allow greater density, mixed-use commercial and residential development on the street. Robulock can envision two-story buildings along Dearborn where people can watch activities along the street from second-story, wrap-around balconies.
“It’s not going to happen overnight — I know that,” he said.
“We need to get more people down here with events,” Robulock said. Thanks to the Olde Englewood Village Association and other civic groups, Dearborn Street does see various events scheduled year round to attract people.
Robulock realizes Dearborn will first have to take baby steps.
He’d like to see what he calls the “ginger-breading” of storefronts. Small changes, as simple as decorative awnings and individualized storefronts, that could make Dearborn more attractive.
The Sarasota County-Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency offers commercial property owners grants up to $15,000 in matching funds for reviewed and approved storefront improvements. A lien is placed on the property for five years, but at the end of the five years, it disappears.
“That was done to make sure businesses didn’t flip every year and someone new would come in and apply for more money,” CRA manager Debbie Marks said of the liens.
Marks has met Robulock and appreciates his enthusiasm to see West Dearborn grow.
