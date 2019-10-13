Oct. 25 is our PG Chamber Halloween Party, to be held at Angela’s Café Italiano, in their haunted garden. The party will start at 7 p.m. – till 11 p.m. with live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres and Happy Hour all night! Attendees also get free entrance into the costume contest, being judged at 9 p.m. BOGO house wines, wells and domestic beers all night. Space is limited so call us now to get your groups together. A great and thrilling night out for $60! Let’s make this night another stellar Chamber gathering. So many folks have asked for the return of an adult costume venue, so here it is! Get you “spook” on and come on out to a great gathering for a night of craziness and frivolity. Tickets are available 24/7 by clicking the homepage icon on puntagordachamber.com or by calling 941-639-3720 during regular office hours.
Networking really steps up in the next few days. Tonight, we gather at Granny Nannies located at 4045 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, for our October Business After Hours meeting, starting at 5:30 p.m. If you can, please call us today to RSVP by calling 941-639-3720. Remember to bring along a gift to help promote your business in the fun drawing that is held during the program. The tomorrow, Wednesday October 16th, we welcome USA Dance, Chapter 6126, as we conduct their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to be held at the Woman’s Club on Sullivan Street, opposite the Chamber office, Get your dance shoes ready! The ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday night is Wine Walk night, with 14 retail stores and office taking part. Plus, our nonprofit partners are back, not that temperatures are starting to fall (LOL!). Fourteen of them will assemble between Ace Hardware and Angela’s to allow them to chat with you about their programs and events. By donating $10 for a wine walk bracelet, you’ll be given a passport to visit the 14 locations and sample wine at each location.
Also, several restaurants are also offering special Wine Walk deals for bracelet owners! Bracelets can be purchased either in advance or on the night from the PG Chamber office (we have a table set up outside on Thursday) at 252 W Marion Ave. or from HipNotique 111 W Marion Ave. Not a wine drinker: not a problem. Just stroll around and enjoy the ambiance, listen to music, belly dance a little and visit your favorite “stops”. The October Wine Walk always symbolizes that Season is upon us once again.
Looking forward, mark Nov. 2 in your calendars for the Fall Downtown Bash, presented by the Downtown Merchants and the PG Chamber. From 5-9 p.m. in front of the Old Historic Courthouse on Taylor, the Boogiemen will be your free entertainment. Gather your friends, bring along a lawn chair and party PG style in the street. No coolers or outside alcohol please. Food and beverages will be on site for purchase. Want to be a sponsor? Call us on 941-639-3720 for details. Packages start as low as $250.
Dec. 7, we return to Taylor, in front of the Courthouse, to present a special holiday party or kids of all ages. From 4-5 p.m., our DJ will spin music for the kids, with Mr. and Mrs. Claus paying us a visit. Weather forecasters have guaranteed snow at that time too! The party, free admission, will then continue from 5-9 p.m. with Island Flava DJ, Michael White spinning Holiday hits for us all to dance in the street to. Beverages and food will be on site available for purchase. I guess it’s never too early to discuss Holiday parties! The lighting of the Village will be Nov. 17. The lighting of the City tree is scheduled for Dec. 6 and the Christmas Parade will roll down Taylor on Dec. 14. Mark your calendars!
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts. To sign up, simply click the icon on our website puntagordachamber.com, call us on 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
There’s so much more to find. Go to puntagordachamber.com. Click Quick Links and locate the Friday Facts. You’ll never be so well informed!
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. Email: jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.