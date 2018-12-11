We had some fun Chamber events last week. We tripled the number of people who attend the Christmas Tree Lighting in Murdock.
It was a chilly night, but close to 200 people attended to join us as we did the countdown to the tree lighting.
Special thanks to the Facilities, Construction and Maintenance Department of Charlotte County Government for decorating the tree, lighting the pathways and more. Next year will be bigger and better!
Our 40th Annual Christmas Parade was a blast. We had perfect weather (okay, maybe a bit too hot) and the Taylor Road was lined with people.
According to our staging volunteers at Charlotte High, there was only one grumpy mother who didn’t want to pay attention to the no driving through the staging area rules.
It’s a safety thing, mom.
Special thanks to Ron Thomas, Harborwalk Scoops & Bites, Ed Hill, Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, Peter Keating (Small Business Development Center), Sheila Meeks (Michael Saunders & Company), Greg Imig, Linda Wieder, Christina Faro-Pilliteri and our own Janet Caffee, Ruth Uzonyi and Bob White.
Our thanks to judges Justin Brand (Charlotte Community Foundation), Denise Dull (Integrity Employee Leasing), Kim Maddy (Charlotte State Bank and Trust) and Colleen Wright (Olsen, Lynch & Wright, CPAs), our great MC, Mike Riley (Charlotte County Public Schools), Jim Vanande (Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office), Waste Management, The City of Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, Charlotte High School staff and Shop Local Media who taped the parade. Read Business Online next Monday to see the dates and times the parade will be aired on CCTV.
And, we has a nice Business Card Exchange, sponsored by the Charlotte Harbor Rotary Club, held at the Cultural Center. It was nice to see lots of new faces enjoying the networking and food.
Tomorrow is Networking at Noon at the Four Points by Sheraton Harborside. Please call 941-627-2222 to see if there’s room at the tables.
We hope you’ll stop by the Freeman House, or office in Punta Gorda, before you head to work on Friday for Coffee Connections from 8 to 9 a.m. We’ll have coffee and breakfast munchies as you catch up with colleagues.
The Charlotte Sun will sponsor the Dec. 19 Third Wednesday Coffee from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the Event Center. This is always a nice, festive morning when we give out awards for the Christmas Parade.
So, despite the anti-virus, malware protections we have, someone hacked our computer on Friday, the day before the Parade. Lessons learned — don’t panic because Richard Carey will be there to fix the problems, but don’t wait to the last minute to print the cards that the MC reads, no matter how many people register late.
Everything worked out, but we did have a stressful day and we lost everything but emails from Nov. 29 forward, so our records may be off for a few days.
Our most heartfelt thanks to everyone who volunteers so much to make our community the best place to live, work and play. I hope you’re enjoying this holiday season as you Shop Charlotte!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.