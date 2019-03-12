Our Murder Mystery Dinners are so much fun, and I am delighted to announce today the next one is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 4, starting at 6:30 p.m. at La Fiorentina restaurant. Our friends at the Charlotte Players will be on hand to perform a full murder mystery play to our audience, while you dine on excellent food and try to figure out Whodunnnit! Reservations can only be made through the PG Chamber by calling 941-639-3720. The cost per person is $60 and we’ll guarantee a great fun night out for all. Sign up early to avoid disappointment.
NetworkingThursday at 7:15 a.m. we gather at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda for our March Business Over Breakfast, hosted by Grannie Nannies and featuring the folks of Gator Wilderness Camp. If you are planning to attend, kindly call us on 941-639-3720 before end of play today so we can cater according. As I am sure most are aware, the city is in the throws of updating its Masterplan and the agency charged with collating information from stakeholders will continue from our breakfast meeting, starting at 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. in order to get input from local business owners. This is a great opportunity to meet the team from Dover Kohl, listen to their pitch and to offer up your own opinions of what you, as business owners, see the priorities for our city. So make it a double-header of a meeting tomorrow morning!
Next Tuesday, March 19, at 5:30 p.m., we meet at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens, 5800 Riverside Drive, for our March After Hours networking gathering. RSVP to 941-639-3720. Thank you!
April 13 we are planning the first annual Punta Gorda Spring Festival on the Fourpoints Tiki Lawn, featuring the great music of Deb and the Dynamics. The event is free to attend, with music starting at around 1 p.m. If you are a non-food vendor looking for a place to sell your wares please give us a call 941-639- 3720 to get your signed up.
This Thursday through April 4, 2019, in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society, starting from the PG Chamber office located at 252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, we invite you to join us in a guided walking tour of our beautiful city, stopping at historic murals along the way. Learn about the local history depicted in each mural, when it was painted and by whom. See if you can find the objects hidden in some of them! You’ll also get an overview of the Mural Society, their process of creating thee historic murals and a sneak peak at upcoming additional projects. The tours starting at 9:30 a.m. and will last about two hours (with rest stops). To purchase your tickets (tour size is limited), please call 941-639-3720 during office hours. Tickets are only $15 per person, benefiting the Mural Society. Our trolley and boat tours, in conjunction with King Fisher Fleet, will operate every Wednesday and Friday afternoon throughout March. Give us a call and we’ll be happy to discuss the various options with you for these ever-popular trips 941-639-3720. These tours are an excellent way to visit our city in a relaxing yet informative way, aboard a King Fisher Fleet cruise bat as well as the Olde Time Trolley.
Our Punta Gorda Pub Run/Walk is still every Wednesday leaving the host venue at 6:15 p.m. For full details of where and when, either call us or visit www.facebook.com/PuntaGordaPubRun/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.