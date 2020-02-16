NO PHO PAS HERE
Vietnamese noodle soup, or pho (that’s “fuh,” not “faux”), rode into the States on a wave of 1970s postwar immigration and had, by the early 1990s, swept California and New York.
Don and Ha Nguyen and their oldest son, Phuoc, recently swept into Port Charlotte from Everett, Washington, where for years they operated a successful Vietnamese restaurant.
In warmer surroundings, they’ve proceeded to do exactly the same thing at a little, 45-seat place called Pho Charlotte, in the former Diane’s Café. They’ve been slammed, dine-in and takeout, ever since.
According to Don, “It’s very hard to recommend something, because everything on the menu is good.”
Right-o, but his pho is a must-try.
Even a small bowl of this simple meat broth with herbs and noodles makes a surprisingly filling meal.
There are really no rules for how to eat pho, but if there were, these are they:
Don will love it if you lower your face into the bowl, fanning the liquid to inhale its aroma before tasting.
For God’s sake don’t eat that side of fresh veggies like it’s salad. They’re for your soup.
Savor the broth first, then rip up and add cilantro and Thai basil; throw in some bean sprouts, sliced jalapeno and a squeeze of lime; stir; and eat. Preferably with chopsticks.
It’s okay to slurp. In fact, it’s hard not to.
Season to taste with the brown, salty-sweet Hoisin, spicy red sriracha and savory soy that you’ll find on the table.
Finally, pick up the bowl and drink the leftover broth like a kid.
And don’t be thrown by the takeout pho. Some assembly is required.
Broth, protein and noodles, garnishes, soy packets, chopsticks, and a covered cup of half-Hoisin, half-sriracha all come separately.
Heat the broth to a simmer, add protein and noodles at the last minute, serve, and follow the dine-in directions above. For perfect flavor and spiciness, dump in that whole cup of sauces. And don’t be shy about ordering extra if you crave more heat.
Pho Charlotte ($-$$), 941-979-9689, 1225 Tamiami Trail, Unit A4 (strip mall in front of Emerald City), Port Charlotte, is open Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 9 p.m., Sunday to 4 p.m.
METRO NIGHTS DO DINNER RIGHT
Metro Diner has never been that greasy diner experience you remember.
Like their mothership eatery in Jacksonville, each new Metro Diner in the 72-store family tips the hat to diner tradition with a day-long menu (breakfast for dinner, dinner for breakfast) and other spot-on touches.
There are bits of Art Deco chrome, a swivel-stooled counter where you can eye the guy who scrambles your eggs, and standbys like Fried Chicken & Waffle and the Iron City Meatloaf whose seared brown crunch the Food Network’s Guy Fieri immortalized as “the art of crustification.”
But there the diner similarity begins to blur. When Mark and John Davoli revived a 1938 Jacksonville building as Metro Diner in 1992, they brought 80 years’ restaurant experience to elevating things above the diner norm.
Now Metro Diner’s kicking that experience up another notch.
Figuring that a bustling, brightly lit dining room wasn’t everybody’s idea of relaxing, Metro stores nationwide are introducing Metro Nights, with the slogan “Dinner Done Right.”
According to general manager Terri Sherman, the Venice Metro Diner is the first in the area to have Metro Nights. Port Charlotte will start theirs toward the end of March — complete with dimmed house lights, candlelight and black-shirted waitstaff.
Focus group feedback had shown that Metro’s breakfast and lunch were great but dinner needed a boost.
So, the corporation brought Executive Chef David Ellis on board to amp up menu favorites with bold new flavors. Pot Roast is now slow-roasted for 12 hours. Chicken Pot Pie has fresh-roasted vegetables beneath a puff-pastry crust instead of a biscuit. And there are new Lemon Dijon Chicken, 9-ounce Metro Sirloin, Chopped Chicken Salad, and Seaside Salad with spinach, quinoa, feta, candied pecans and grilled shrimp. Plus an expanded beer, wine and sangria selection with wine by glass and bottle.
Complimentary mini buttermilk biscuits and homemade maple butter now arrive before dinner.
And the Venice Metro Diner was the first to revive the genteel practice of presenting a dessert tray afterwards.
Metro Diner ($-$$), 941-451-2832, 2053 South Tamiami Trail (entrance to Galleria Plaza), Venice, is now open Monday to Sunday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 10 p.m. Metro Nights there start at an early-bird-appropriate 4 p.m.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
