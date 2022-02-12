Is it illegal to throw a Super Bowl party?
Only if you charge admission and advertise using the phrase Super Bowl, which the National Football League has had trademarked since 1969.
Even though that’s what the game is called, the NFL’s aggressive defense of its mark is legendary.
Cincinnati Bengals fans just found out the hard way.
Understandably giddy about the Bengals’ first Super Bowl in 33 years, Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece tried to arrange a massive watch party for Super Bowl LVI, calling it an “unofficial Super Bowl” at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium.
“There was a lot of excitement. We got calls and visits from so many people,” Reece told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I thought it was a great opportunity for our city to bring additional people to town and additional revenue.”
She should’ve seen it coming: The NFL said no.
False starts like hers, albeit infrequent, are always flagged by NFL attorneys.
And the NFL always wins because, as one commentator put it, anyone “would be an eleventy-billion-point underdog in a courtroom match-up.”
In 2007, the league’s lawyers famously ordered Indianapolis’ Fall Creek Baptist Church to cease and desist from sponsoring a big-screen watch party for congregants and charging $3 apiece to cover food costs. The church innocently advertised its big “Super Bowl bash” online. Red flag on that play and the $3 admission fee.
Although it later softened its stance on churches, the league still bans “mass out-of-home viewing” of the Super Bowl — except at businesses that routinely televise sports, including bars or restaurants with a license like the NFL package.
But if such a business uses the protected words “Super Bowl” in its advertising, that cease-and-desist might arrive via certified mail.
The NFL rakes in hundreds of millions of dollars from licensing the Super Bowl trademark and logo. Over the next 11 years, it will make $113 billion in broadcasting rights alone. So its attorneys protect its trademark like linemen guarding a star quarterback.
Tom Natoli won’t get any penalties for showing the game again on all his TVs at Port Charlotte’s Finnegan’s Grille & Pub.
“I don’t think that if a local restaurant or bar happens to use the words ‘Super Bowl’ there should be a major lawsuit or fines,” he said. “But since I bought Finnegan’s I’ve been very careful about not using those words. We just call it ‘The Big Game’ in all our advertising. Everybody knows what we’re talking about. When Bud Light put up signs around our restaurant saying ‘Super Bowl,’ that’s different. They’re a national sponsor.”
With more than 100 TVs and a couple of projectors running the game at his two Beef ‘O’ Brady‘s, Punta Gorda entrepreneur Chris Lansdale expects to be so busy that he’s letting fans reserve an advance seat and a first drink for $10. In the eight years he’s been running Punta Gorda Beefs, he’s never had an issue with the NFL.
Kurt Brown has sidestepped the whole business. His 21 TVs will broadcast the game at Village Brewhouse, but he isn’t promoting a thing.
“We’re historically slow on Super Bowl Sunday because everybody gets together at somebody’s house,” he said. “So we don’t usually advertise the Super Bowl at all. People know we have TVs.”
Still, you really do have to watch your step.
According to Broadcast Law Blog, which updates the NFL’s Super Bowl rulebook every year, the league also holds trademark protection for Super Sunday, Gameday, Back to Football, 1st and Goal, and more than 100 other phrases you’d never think of.
When advertisers first started using pseudonyms for the-game-whose-name-shall-not-be-advertised, NFL Properties even tried to register “The Big Game” as a trademark. They gave up after more than 20 different parties piled on to challenge the attempt.
