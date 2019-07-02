Are you ready for the Fourth of July? Here’s some useful sites to help you find out what’s going on and where: www.puntagordafireworks.com www.fishville.com www.everythingpuntagorda.com . The always popular Freedom Swim begins at 2 p.m. at Gilchrist Park and ends at Harpoon Harry’s (call 941-661-5622 for more Freedom Swim details) The Green Hibiscus Trolley will provide transportation between Fishermen’s Village and the swim starting point from 1-4 p.m. (no kayaks; inflatables must be deflated). The trolley ride is free (tips are appreciated!). The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce offices will be closed on July 4 and 5 in celebration of our Independence Holiday! Happy Birthday America! Normal service will resume on Monday, July 8 at 9 a.m.
The search for Waldo is coming to Downtown Punta Gorda! From July 1-31, Waldo will be hiding in 25 downtown locations. Pick up a passport at any of the participating locations (listed below) and collect a stamp or signature in your Waldo passport wherever you spot him. When you are done searching (deadline is July 31), bring your passport to Copperfish Books, your FIND WALDO LOCAL headquarters.
1. Find Waldo in 10 locations and you’ll get an “I Found Waldo” button and $1 off coupon for any Waldo book of your choice at Copperfish Books!
2. Spot Waldo in 20 different locations and you’ll get the button and $1 off coupon, plus be entered into the Grand Prize Drawing for Where’s Waldo books and other great prizes.
The drawing will be held during our Find Waldo Local wrap party on Wednesday, July 31, 4-5 p.m. We hope all participants will attend! Please RSVP to 941-205-2560 or copperfishbooks@comcast.net. Here are the businesses Waldo will be hiding in:
Copperfish Books, Ace Hardware, Bella’s Restaurant (opening under new ownership on July 1), Celtic Ray, Dean’s South of the Border, FGCU, F.M. Don’s, Harbor Scoops, Hessler Floor Covering, HipNotique, Iron Roots Hair Design, Otherside Ink, Pedelec & Fresh Power Smoothies, Pomegranate & Fig, Profiles Boutique, Punta Gorda Chocolate and Wine, Punta Gorda Coffee and Tea, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, River City Grill, Sea Grape Gallery, Serendipity Salon, Spa One, Tiki’s Boutique, Toula’s and The Yoga Sanctuary. GOOD LUCK AND HAVE FUN!
I’m still up for adoption! I wrote last week that the Suncoast Humane Society has put me up for adoption in order to raise both awareness and funds for their much-needed operations during the summer months. I am officially out of the doghouse since my $$$ adoption fee was raised in record time, but the more we raise, the more our rescues can be cared for. To make a donation, no matter how big or small, please visit www.humane.org and click the link to “Adopt-a-Mutt-Personality.” There you will find all the people up for adoption. Scroll down until you reach my adoption sheet and there, you’ll find the donate button. Your help is so VERY much appreciated.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com Charlotte Sun is a proud Platinum sponsor of this Chamber.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.