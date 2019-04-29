The chamber would like to promote your business during Small Business Week, May 5 to May 11.
Members, if you email us a photograph of your business sign, we’ll post it on our Facebook page for thousands to see. When you email us your photo, you’ll be in a drawing for a complimentary lunch with some Board members or at an upcoming Networking at Noon. Show us your sign! Email your jpeg photo to askus@charlottecountychamber.org no later than May 8.
Italia at River City Grill, 131 W. Marion Ave., will host the May 8 Networking at Noon. Please make a reservation in the chamber store or call 941-627-2222 and select your food choice. N@N is almost always sold out, so don’t delay.
Mosaic is the sponsor of the May 15 Third Wednesday Coffee from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the Event Center. Please join us for great networking, information and more.
The Business Card Exchange is at Friendly Floors, 3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte on May 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Remember to bring plenty of business cards to hand out and a small gift to promote your business.
Plan to attend upcoming 5:30 p.m. ribbon cuttings and say hello to fellow chamber members in a smaller setting:
• Tonight at Loan Depot, 18501 Murdock Circle, No. 204, Port Charlotte.
• Thursday at The Lofty Fig, 2605 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• May 7, at Fedora’s Cigar Bar, 2117 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
• May 14, at Boyette & Miller Construction & Development, 120 E. Ann St., Punta Gorda.
• May 30, at Quality Independence, Inc., 4694-D Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte
Integrity Open
Would you like to promote your business to more than 100 golfers? We’re looking for prizes for the golfers who will participate in the Integrity Open to support the Junior Leadership Charlotte program on May 18 at Kingsway Country Club.
You can donate a gift certificate to your place of business or a sleeve of golf balls with your business card attached. It doesn’t have to be expensive, just a little something to say thanks to those who are supporting high school juniors. And/or, you can have a hole sign for all to see or play that morning. Please call our Port Charlotte office 941-627-2222 if you’d like to get some great exposure
And, writing of great exposure, join us as a sponsor or guest for Hemingway's Havana Nights on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. to support the Leadership Charlotte class of 2019 "Leadership for Literacy" project. Individual tickets $75. For more information or to sponsor, contact a member of LC 2019 or call us.
