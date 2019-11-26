About 10 days ago, the PG Chamber presented another incredible musical extravaganza, starring Mindi Abair and Larkin Poe. Despite being a colder than usual day, the concert still drew over 70% attendance from outside of Charlotte County. The line-up of four intrinsically different artists muddled together, with Mindi sitting in with all of them, to produce a show that simply exceeded anyone’s expectations. Visitors from all over North America commented on the musical value and the fabulous location and facilities that Punta Gorda had to offer. Most were here spending three or four nights in our community, adding the Lights of Fishermen’s Village, local restaurants and bars, our shops and other events to their stay, which all went to enhance their overall experience. Repeatedly we were told, “only $50 for this! What a deal.” Instantly, the shopping cart started to rev up for tickets for Mindi’s return in February 2020 as one of the headliners for the 15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival. Joining her will be superstars Eric Darius and Matt Marschak. A line-up of jazz talent like this is hard to beat. There’ll be energy, passion and love that afternoon – Feb. 22, 1-6 p.m. in Laishley Park. To secure your seats, visit the shopping cart of www.puntagordachamber,com or simply call us on 941-639-3720. Get your tickets now before they sell out. VIP and Premium are well on their way to being gone by the time the tickets are released at the beginning of December. What an ideal holiday gift for a jazz and/or wine lover!
This coming weekend — Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1 — Sullivan Street will once be buzzing from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days with artisans from around the nation. This December date has been added as a new Festival and we hope it will encourage you to come down, stroll and shop the market and then visit our small businesses in our city that so rely on your support at this time of year. Dec. 7, we return to Taylor, in front of the courthouse, to present a special holiday party for kids of all ages. From 4-5 p.m., our DJ will spin holiday music for the kids, with Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be paying us a visit, courtesy of our friends at Harbor Nissan. The first 50 kids who get their pictures taken with Santa and his wife will be receiving a free hot dog from the “Clauses.” Weather forecasters have guaranteed snow at that time too! The party, free admission, will then continue from 5-9 p.m. with Island Flava DJ, Michael White spinning holiday hits for us all to dance in the street to. Beverages and food will be on site available for purchase. No coolers, please. Feel free to bring along a lawn chair.
The lighting of the city tree is scheduled for Dec. 6 and the Christmas Parade will roll down Taylor on Dec. 14. Mark your calendars!
Networking this week is focused on our November networking luncheon, taking place tomorrow starting at noon with networking followed by lunch and our speaker’s program at 12:30 p.m., to be held at the Laishley Crab House. Cost is $15 in advance. Call us today on 941-639-3720 by 5 p.m. to get your seat at our pre-Thanksgiving table! The Chamber Office itself will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday and Friday.
As the holiday season comes upon us, may we take this opportunity to wish you all the happiest of Thanksgivings? Remember that our businesses need your support at this big shopping time of the year. Small Business Saturday is upon us and this is your chance to support your local merchants and to give strength to our very own community, who in turn are there year-round to support our numerous nonprofits benefitting our very own back door!
