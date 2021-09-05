Group.jpg

A crowd gathered for the ribbon-cutting of Paradise Pointe, a new condo community in Punta Gorda.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY PUNTA GORDA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for Paradise Pointe, a new luxury waterfront condo community in Punta Gorda. It is located at 1425 Park Beach Circle.

