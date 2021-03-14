Mark Soravilla and Peter Rivera, Realtors with ReMax, have recently earned national recognition as Broker/Owners of the Year for Florida.
Deeply rooted within their community, they have been utilizing their platform as a small business owner to actively support local foundations as well as lead within their professions for over a decade.
Soravilla serves as chair of the Venice Area Board of Realtors Young Professionals Network. The group recently hosted an event raising over $10,000 to the local Twig foundation. Soravilla serves on the Venice Area Board of Realtors Grievance Committee and dedicates evenings to coaching local soccer teams.
He was awarded the 2020 Exceptional Service Award from the Venice Area Board of Realtors. Mark was born in Venice hospital and has been a Sarasota County resident his entire life, graduating from Lemon Bay High School.
Rivera is Treasurer of Stellar MLS, the largest MLS in the state, as a member of the board of directors. He's also on the Florida Realtors Community Assistance Board of Directors and Diversity Community Group committee. He is the past president of the Board of Realtors, was in the inaugural class of the leadership program and remains a leader within various real estate organizations. Peter is a graduate of Port Charlotte High School.
Brightway Quality Award
Brightway Insurance, one of the largest personal lines of independent insurance agencies in the U.S., presented Kevin and Mary Feuser, co-owners of Brightway, Englewood, with the Quality Award, which goes to the agency with the lowest average error rate for the year.
“I look forward to this time each year when we recognize our top agency owners and agents,” said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. “Congratulations to Kevin and Mary on their achievements. We’re thrilled to see our Agency Owners thrive with the holistic system of support Brightway provides.”
Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $765 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.
Faulhaber serves Gulf Coast Community Foundation
Gulf Coast Community Foundation has elected Ping Faulhaber to its board of directors. Faulhaber began a three-year, four-month term on the Gulf Coast Board on March 1.
“Ping is a results-minded innovator, creative problem-solver, and generous philanthropist,” said Mark Pritchett, president and CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation. “She also brings a wonderful sense of optimism for our region’s future that will fit so well on our bold and mission-driven Board of Directors.”
Faulhaber is an engineer, nonprofit executive, and longtime Sarasota County philanthropist. She currently serves as executive director of Suncoast Science Center/Faulhaber Fab Lab, a nonprofit hub of experiential learning in science, technology, and engineering that she founded with her late husband, Dr. Fritz Faulhaber, in 2014.
Previously, she was managing director and CEO of Micromo Electronics. She also serves as director of the Faulhaber Family Foundation.
The other members of the board are chair Rod Hershberger, vice chair David Green, Anne Essner, Tracy Knight, Lisa Krouse, William L. Mehserle Jr., Anand Pallegar, David Sessions, Peter Soderberg, Susan Sofia, Joe Stephan and Pauline Wamsler.
