A Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) runway that has been closed for nearly a year is now ready for use — though it likely won’t unless there’s an emergency.
Runway 15-33 was under construction for a year; its rehabilitation included a 593-foot extension that increased the runway length to 6,281 feet, resurfacing, grooving, painting and LED sustainable lighting. It’s now ready and able to be used as a backup for weather emergencies.
In September, runway 15-33 will be used as the primary runway, and flight patterns will change, meaning that some Punta Gorda residents can expect to see airplanes flying overhead in areas they’ve never seen aircraft before. But who will be affected is still unknown.
Now in its redesign phase, runway 4-22 is still the primary runway being used. In September, it will undergo rehabilitation, costing $15.8 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.