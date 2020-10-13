pgdrunway.jpg

The Charlotte County Airport Authority signified the reopening of runway 15-33 with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.

A Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) runway that has been closed for nearly a year is now ready for use — though it likely won’t unless there’s an emergency.

Runway 15-33 was under construction for a year; its rehabilitation included a 593-foot extension that increased the runway length to 6,281 feet, resurfacing, grooving, painting and LED sustainable lighting. It’s now ready and able to be used as a backup for weather emergencies.

In September, runway 15-33 will be used as the primary runway, and flight patterns will change, meaning that some Punta Gorda residents can expect to see airplanes flying overhead in areas they’ve never seen aircraft before. But who will be affected is still unknown.

Now in its redesign phase, runway 4-22 is still the primary runway being used. In September, it will undergo rehabilitation, costing $15.8 million.

