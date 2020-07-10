VENICE — Daryl Wilson was a bonus that came to the Venice Gondolier when former owner Derek Dunn-Rankin purchased the Charlotte Herald.
That was about 31 years ago, he said. It was the day after New Year’s Day 1989.
Wilson was recently named employee of the month for the newspaper company.
While he has always been in the accounting department, Wilson did learn something about ads and ad layout years ago because of the system in use then. That knowledge is still helpful today.
When he started, he used information stored on an old computer from iTech that used “huge” floppy disks which had to be inserted into the machine, which also was large. It was kept in a special room on the second floor. These days most people worry about having enough gigabytes. That “big” computer was a 250k machine. The room in which it was kept was maintained at a special temperature to protect the machine.
Within a year he had moved up to computer which used 5-inch floppy disks. Dunn-Rankin’s daughter, Debbie, was in charge of that computer in those early days.
The next step was an HP mini computer which took up more space in the IT department on the second floor.
“I’d been here about three or four years by then,” he said.
He could dial into that with 1200 baud speed.
As the company grew, so did Wilson’s responsibilities. Fortunately computer advances also improved, making it possible for him to generate more informative reports and crunch all sorts of numbers in less time.
Only on rare occasions does he have any interaction with customers, he said. His primary duties are to assist advertising with a system called Brainworks, which is useful for managing the work flow and billing for all the advertising, not only in the papers but in all the spacial sections put out each year.
Since the company’s acquisition by Adams Publishing Group, he has learned several new programs and changes in how all these things are handled to simplify his life somewhat and make him more accessible and useful to the advertising department.
“I can generate any kind of report that is needed,” he said. “If Carol Moore (advertising head at the Venice Gondolier) puts new things in to sell, I have to enter those items in the system and make it all work for her.
“Anytime we do a new program such as a contest, we can build the rates in the system,” Moore said. “Daryl is our go-to person in accounting. When something is not quite right, he can make it happen. If an account moves to a different rep (sales representative), he can take care of that.
“He takes care of all the rate structures by inches. He can read our minds.”
He supplies the sales reps with two-year reports, Moore said. It helps the reps to see if certain clients have pulled back or increased their ads. Such information can help the individual rep but the whole department in spotting trends if they occur, whether up or down.
“We couldn’t operate without him,” Moore said. “There is a hole when he is not around.”
If a new system is needed, Wilson makes sure he gets all the approvals needed and goes through all the channels to get those approvals, Moore added. “He is the backbone of advertising. He can pull special reports for us but because of what he has done with these systems, we can pull these reports ourselves, too.”
