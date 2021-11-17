Eric Andreas of Visani, Vito Recchia of Bella Napoli and Taglio, and Carmelo Mangiafico of Carmelo’s are feeding the needy again this year — this time giving out turkeys along with Laishley Crab House.
In April 2020, Restaurants for a Cause’s free drive-thru meals, handed out at restaurants like Visani, fed hundreds of out-of-work hospitality employees.
SUN file PHOTO BY SUE WADE
{span}In April 2020, Restaurants for a Cause's free drive-thru meals, handed out at restaurants like Visani, fed hundreds of out-of-work hospitality employees.{/span}
SUN PHOTO BY SUE WADE
PORT CHARLOTTE — When the CEO of Butterball tells you, “Go out to the stores and get them as early as you can,” you might think he’s trying to drumstick up business.
In fact, CEO Jay Jandrain reported that he didn’t expect an overall turkey shortage, but that smaller birds — under 16 pounds — might be a bit harder to find this Thanksgiving.
They’ll definitely cost more.
Poultry prices were up 6.1% year over year as of September, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
With all that news afloat, a run on gobblers seems inevitable.
And many local families who can’t afford one would have gone without, if it weren’t for a group of local restaurateurs who decided to give away 400 frozen turkeys.
Feeding 400 is no challenge for these big-hearted guys.
During the spring 2020 shutdown, Carmelo Mangiafico of Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante in Punta Gorda; Vitangelo Recchia of Port Charlotte’s Taglio and Bella Napoli; and Eric Andreas of Visani Restaurant & Comedy Theater styled themselves as Restaurants for a Cause and put on six weeks of free feeds for laid-off hospitality workers.
“We know that a long road is ahead of us, but we are resilient, we face adversity straightforward, and know that our fight is strong,” Recchia said at the time.
“Speaking for myself, I’d like to continue helping people out. That’s what keeps communities strong.”
Now joined by Laishley Crab House, the trio unites again — this time, to fight inflation-fueled want by giving away 10- to 15-pound birds to those in need.
Each restaurant is donating 100.
The giveaway is Saturday from 10 a.m. until the turkeys run out.
To take part in the event, take West Marion Avenue to enter the public parking lot behind Carmelo’s, where a drive-thru line will hand out turkeys.
