No offense, Port Charlotte, but you aren’t exactly known for trendiness. When he first opened Wally’s Southern Style BBQ, Chef Wael Dubbaneh wisely opted for a barbecue joint instead of the French bistro he would have preferred. Avocado toast, sriracha sauce, food trucks and roasted Brussels sprouts — “in” so long ago that they’re on their way out — took years to hit this town. But you bold Port Charlottites embraced sushi when it rolled into Peachland Promenade in a big way, at Fin Sushi & Grill. You’re also devouring a revolutionary Roman street pizza there, at Taglio Cucina & Pizzeria Romana. Could there be hope for your spirit of adventure after all? SACKS OF SEAFOOD SHAKE UP CHARLOTTE Cajun-seasoned seafood boils have been a bayou tradition for generations. Now, Cajun-inspired seafood-in-a-bag restaurants have spread the joyous claw-cracking, finger-licking mess onto paper-covered tables in cities from Boston to Honolulu. Bags of Cajun boil have been around since at least 2004, when Texas-based The Boiling Crab started launching restaurants that reached California, Hawaii, Nevada and Miami. Shaken-up seafood bags have been sloppily applauded in every local city — except those between Cape Coral and Bradenton. Port Charlotte, your turn has come at last, with the grand opening of Captain Crab Seafood Sushi & Bar. But the concept is new, so some tips are in order. Here’s the drill: You select your boiled seafood, usually crab, crab legs, lobster, crawfish, shrimp, oysters, clams or mussels by the pound; pick your sauce, traditionally Cajun, lemon-pepper or garlic; and kick up the heat with spice as you like. The already-cooked shellfish is placed in a large plastic bag with steamed corn on the cob and red potato, shaken with seasonings to coat every piece, then served to your table on a metal tray. Most people open the bag gingerly (it’s piping hot) and pour the food out in a heap on their tray. Then let the laid-back feasting begin! Equipment includes nutcracker, plastic bib, plastic gloves and lots of napkins and Wet-Naps. If that isn’t your bag, Captain Crab also has fried seafood platters, sausage, wings, sushi and sashimi. Some have complained of beeflessness, but this is, after all, a SEAFOOD restaurant. Many reviewers have enjoyed the experience, but it also happened to collide head-on with another trend: reduction of restaurant plastic use. Servers now offer conscientious consumers the option of skipping the plastic altogether, taking a shower afterward and laundering the clothes they had on while they ate. Captain Crab is the third restaurant in eight years for husband-and-wife team Xiaoxia Shellin “Lin” Zheng, a U.S. Navy veteran, and husband Jake, who traveled to New York to master the boil-in-bag art. Their partners manage a similar concept, J&C Crab Juicy Seafood, in Fort Myers. Captain Crab ($-$$), 941-625-6888, 2746 Tamiami Trail (formerly Whiskey Creek), is open Sunday to Thursday noon to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 11 p.m. MAMA MIA, LA FAMIGLIA! Port Charlotte’s two-year-old La Famiglia Italian restaurant still looks the same from the outside, Italian colors flying proudly from its red pediment. But regulars who step inside for the first time since last season will, without exception, gasp, “Wow! It doesn’t look like the same place!” Wayne and Lynne Mazzone closed down the restaurant for two months this summer, for a “Restaurant Impossible”-style makeover to break away from what Wayne calls “that mom-and-pop look with the checkered tablecloths.” Robert Irvine’s crew couldn’t have topped Wayne and his Boston painting/carpentry background if they tried. The 52-seat bistro’s walls still glow with warm terracotta, trimmed in gloss black and hung with portraits of “the family” — Pacino, DeNiro, Sinatra, Soprano — who also have pizzas named for them here. But that’s about all that’s the same. The half-wall that once divided the dining room is gone, opening up the space for eight brand-new tables. A $4,000 full-wall mural transforms the room into a trompe l’oeil Tuscan wine cellar. A huge wraparound bar, backed with a wine rack that couldn’t be seen before, now fills the entrance, inviting patrons to relax with wine or a cocktail from the full-liquor bar. “We changed it up quite a bit,” said Wayne. La Famiglia ($-$$) 941-235-7492, 992 Tamiami Trail (Grand Oaks Plaza, north of Sherbourne Street), is open Tuesday to Saturday 4 to 9 p.m. Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com. Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
