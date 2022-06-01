PORT CHARLOTTE — Only a year ago, a Rib City Express staffer fastened the corrugated steel letters R, I, B, followed by C, I, T and Y, into its faux-brick wall, readying the fast-casual barbecue for its first customers.
On Tuesday — coincidentally, the last day of National Barbecue Month — all Rib City Express signs were stripped from the Charlotte Harbor site next to Dunkin’ Donuts.
Its doors were locked, and an “Available” placard appeared out front.
Assistant manager Claudia Ahrens arrived early for a managers’ meeting, only to find a U-Haul packing up the store’s contents. She said that corporate management denied the obvious until everyone arrived for the meeting where they learned they were losing their jobs.
Rib City corporate spokesperson Melinda Isley, of McreativePR, responded to the situation.
“Unfortunately with the labor shortage/crisis and aftereffects of COVID, the Port Charlotte location was not sustainable," Isley stated. "We are very sorry to see it close. Other Rib City locations remain open.”
The Fort Myers-based Rib City has 14 locations statewide, now including only one remaining Rib City Express in Lehigh Acres, and 10 Rib City franchises across the country from Washington to Virginia.
Nearby Dunkin’ workers said the location seemed busy.
“I’m not happy about it either," Dunkin’ manager Jennifer Roberts said. "We did lunch there, and they’d get coffee here. Kind of heartbreaking.”
