During a recent meeting to discuss sponsorship of an upcoming event we are hosting, I had the great privilege to meet Tracey Codd, franchise owner of our local cruise ship specialists, Expedia CruiseShipCenters, based in Laishley Court (below the Crab House).
Not only is Tracey an expert in her field, but her sense of community and generosity exudes with every passionate word she speaks.
Leaving on Nov. 26, Expedia is very excited to offer our community a fully-escorted European Christmas Market Cruise, originating in Prague, the Czech Republic and ending in Budapest, Hungary on Dec. 6. They have chartered the entire boat for this Danube River Tour, with stops in Prague, Salzburg, Vienna and Budapest. Their all-inclusive package starts as low as $2,899 per person with an additional air fare cost of $699 per person from most US gateways. A bargain!
This specially-chartered boatload of SWFL guests is filling fast. Want to learn more? Join Expedia Cruise Ship Centers for a special presentation on April 18 at 3 p.m. at their offices right here in Punta Gorda. To RSVP, please call 1-800-834-5183. Can’t make that date? call them at 1-800-834-5183 and tell them the PG Chamber sent you.
Full itinerary is viewable at anyflip.com/pgtr/ozzq/ Tell them the PG Chamber sent you and you’ll get an additional $100 off pre cabin. Also, on all of their cruises, they offer active, veteran and retired military personnel a $250 free on board spending money voucher, to show their appreciation for Your service.
Murder mystery
Our Murder Mystery Dinner is this coming Thursday and we have just a few seats left, starting at 6:30 p.m. at La Fiorentina restaurant. Our friends at the Charlotte Players will be on hand to perform a full murder mystery play to our audience, while you dine on excellent food and try to figure out Whodunnnit! Reservations can only be made through the PG Chamber by calling 941-639-3720. The cost is $60.
Networking: On April 9, at 10 a.m., please mark your calendars to join us for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Bayfront Health, working in conjunction with the CERT Team, to see their new trailer at the Public Safety Building, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. All are welcome to attend. Kindly call your RSVP to 941-639-3720.
On April 13 we are planning the first annual Punta Gorda Spring Festival on the Fourpoints Tiki Lawn, featuring the great music of Deb and the Dynamics (1-6 p.m.) and Neon Summer (6:30-10 p.m.). The event is free. If you are a non-food vendor looking for a place to sell your wares, please give us a call 941-639-3720 to get you signed up. There is also a special nonprofit rate, should you know of any worthy cause that would benefit from the crowds that day. We would very much like to thank our sponsors, Michael Saunders & Co, Gettel of Charlotte County, Expedia Cruise Ship Centers and Express Homes of Calusa Creek / D J Horton Homes. Without them, the event simply would not be the same.
Our trolley and boat tours, in conjunction with King Fisher Fleet, will operate every Friday afternoon throughout April, before it rests up for the summer. Give us a call and we’ll be happy to discuss the options with you for these ever-popular trips at 941-639-3720. These tours are an excellent way to visit our city in a relaxing yet informative way, aboard a King Fisher Fleet cruise boat as well as the Olde Time Trolley.
Our Punta Gorda Pub Run/Walk is still every Wednesday leaving the host venue at 6:15 p.m. For full details of where and when, either call us or visit www.facebook.com/PuntaGordaPubRun/
