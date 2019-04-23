Tonight is the Chambers Night at the Stone Crabs with the Charlotte, Englewood, North Port, Punta Gorda and Venice Chambers. Your $10 ticket will get you a box level seat, food and drink voucher and lots of people to meet and greet. Gates open at 5 and the game starts at 6:30 p.m. against the Tampa Tarpons. This is always a fun event with lots of great networking among your local chambers.
This Thursday is the Business Card Exchange at the Farr Law Firm. Please join us at 99 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Remember to bring plenty of business cards to hand out and a small gift to promote your business.
The Integrity Open to support the Junior Leadership Charlotte program begins with an 8 a.m. shotgun on May 18 at Kingsway Country Club. We’re looking for prizes, hole signs and items for the goodie bags. Please call Janet at 941-627-2222, if you can help.
Save the date for Hemingway’s Havana Nights on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. to support the Leadership Charlotte class of 2019 “Leadership for Literacy” project. Individual tickets $75. For more information or to sponsor, contact a member of LC 2019 or call us at 941-627-2222.
We’re starting the process of updating our Community Guide and Business Directory for 2020. Last year we did a major re-do and now have an 8.5 x 11 full color book that includes our Business Directory. For those members interested in a premium page position (Center Spread, Back Cover, Inside Front of Back Cover, Page Facing Inside Back Cover or Pages 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8) we will have a drawing on May 21 at 4:30 p.m. at our Port Charlotte office and a representative of your business must be present to draw. For questions call us at 941-627-2222
The Punta Gorda Block Party is from noon to 10 p.m. on Saurday. Visit www.puntagordablockparty.info for all the details.
