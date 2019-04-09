Networking at Noon is Wednesday at F.M. Don’s in downtown Punta Gorda. Please call or visit www.charlotte county chamber.org to make your reservation and food selection. Remember to bring plenty of business cards to hand out.
Our April 17 Third Wednesday Coffee will feature a presentation by Maryann Mize, with Charlotte State Bank & Trust, who will give us an overview of the area’s real estate market statistics and trends. Her bird’s eye view of the community is always fast-paced and informative. The bank is also the sponsor of the Coffee from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the Event Center in Punta Gorda.
We’re having a Chambers Night at the Stone Crabs on April 23 with us, Englewood, North Port, Punta Gorda and Venice Chambers. Your $10 ticket will get you a box level seat, food and drink voucher and lots of people to meet and greet. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30 p.m. against the Tampa Tarpons. Please call our office and order tickets for your business.
Due to a conflict, we’ve changed the location of the April 25 Business Card Exchange. The Farr Law Firm has stepped up to sponsor the event, so join us at 99 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for great networking!
Save the date for Hemingway’s Havana Nights on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. to support the Leadership Charlotte class of 2019 “Leadership for Literacy” project. Individual tickets $75. For more information or to sponsor, contact a member of LC 2019 or call us at 941-627-2222.
We had a wonderful evening last week at our Women’s Networking event. It’s always fun for me to give the “tour” of the Freeman House, our office in Punta Gorda, especially to so many new faces. Our thanks to the Gilded Grape Winery who provide the wine and to Sonny’s BBQ for the yummy hors d’oeuvres (those tacos are the best). Thanks to sponsors: Cultural Center of Charlotte County, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, Korman Relief and Wellness Center, Life Care Center of Punta Gorda and the Mortgage Firm and to everyone who donated items to for the goodie bags.
Writing of goodie bags, we’re looking for items for the golfers who will participate in the May 18 the Integrity Open to benefit the Junior Leadership Charlotte Program. And, you can also promote your business through hole signs that more than 80 golfers will see. The 8:30 a.m. shot gun start will be at Kingsway Country Club, followed by lunch and prizes and continued networking. Please visit the Chamber store or call 941-627-2222 to register your team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.