Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A stray thunderstorm is possible throughout the evening. Mostly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.