When you are seeing clients, selling to customers, answering questions about your products or dealing with the crisis we all face in the day-to-day operation of a business, you are working in your business. You are working to satisfy the needs of your clients and customers.
When you are addressing the needs of your business by setting goals, networking, updating your website, reviewing financial statements, planning for the future, sharpening the saw or talking with your mentor, you are working on your business. You are making sure there will be a business for you to work in in the future.
It’s easy to see the value of working on your business. Unfortunately, the average business owner gets stuck working in the business rather than on it. It’s very easy to get caught up in the daily grind and lose sight of the big picture. However, if you want to be successful and create sustainable long-term results for your business, you need to do both.
The key is planning, it always is. Schedule time to spend on your business every single day. One recommendation is to spend one to two hours a day. That may seem impossible, but understand if business begins to slow and there is nothing in the pipeline, you will have to scramble to generate new business. This creates extra stress that can be avoided. You need to prioritize this time, focus and not allow yourself to be distracted. If you want to grow, you need to make time to work on your business and focus on strategic tasks like business development and planning.
Here are some ways you can work on your business"
- Review the financial reports for your business at least a once a month. Look at your Income Statement, Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement and evaluate the health of your business. They will show any changes you may need to make. Planning and implementing these changes is also working on your business also.
- Set short-term goals for your business. These short-term goals should lead your business towards accomplishing your long-term goals. Now create the strategies that will help you move toward those goals. Measure your progress towards those goals and make necessary adjustments to keep your business on track.
- Update your social networking sites and web site to reflect your current needs/goals/products. Keeping the content of your website fresh is important to bring visitors back to see what’s new. Frequent social media posts help keep your business top of mind with your customers and potential customers.
- Attend networking events. The chambers of commerce and industry organizations in our area hold a number of networking events each month. You can attend many of these to check out the organization and its members. Take advantage of this to network and talk about your business.
- Develop low-cost marketing strategies. Learn to market your business yourself at a minimum cost through DIY Marketing and Guerrilla Marketing. It can be a lot of fun.
- Monitor what’s happening in your industry through magazines, newsletters or news reports.
Using these and many other tips you can run your business proactively, not re-actively. Every day stuff happens you have to deal with, make certain part of each day is spent working to help your business move forward.
Let me know your thoughts at eddavis@scorevolunteer.org.
For more information and assistance working on your business, request a mentor from Port Charlotte SCORE at www.portcharlotte.score.org. Volunteers provide confidential business advice to meet the needs of both start-up and existing entrepreneurs at no cost. To learn how you can become a SCORE volunteer contact Nils.Weibull@scorevolunteer.org. Follow us on Twitter; @charlottecscore
