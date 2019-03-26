Charlotte County had long been a desert for food trucks, but lately they’re sprouting all along its roads.
Where once there were only two or three, now there are over a dozen.
Just a few of our newest mobile food vendors are Frankly Dogs, JD’s Chuck Wagon, Little Havana, Mini City, Puerto Rican Spice, Ralph’s Original Philly Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, Thee Purple Potato and Trippin’ on Pizza.
Establishments where they park symbiotically — including Peace River Beer Company, Tim’s Mobil Lube Express, Gettel, The Hive Bar, PaddyWagon Irish Pub and Lowe’s — have discovered that trucks are good for business.
Chef Brian O’Flaherty, co-owner of the legendary, but now-defunct, Ravenous Rhino, deadpanned, “Got out just in time. Too much competition.”
People think a food truck is the cheap, easy way for a chef/owner wannabe to get started.
What do the experts say?
Why the sudden flurry of foodmobiles?
Once painted as the villain of the piece, Charlotte County has played a bigger role in the boom by encouraging food trucks in recent years.
“We’re one of the easiest places to have a food truck,” said county planning and zoning official Shaun Cullinan.
Even formerly no-trucks-for-you North Port has embraced them. According to planning division manager Nicole Galehouse, a friendly new mobile-vending ordinance was being edited as of this writing, with adoption expected in May.
Are the rules really that easy to navigate?
“In Charlotte County,” said Lee Caglioti, the other Ravenous Rhino owner, “it’s always been as easy as obtaining your state license of about $450 a year from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), buying your business tax receipt for about $65, having the property owner’s permission and abiding by city rules.”
Also important, according to Cullinan, is avoiding permanently hard-wired hookup to water, sewer and electricity. A food truck must remain basically mobile.
Those rules differ in Punta Gorda. So beware, somewhat.
According to Punta Gorda zoning official Lisa Hannon, each location there requires an additional application and a fee of $250 (reduced from an earlier fee thrice that amount), along with a notarized affidavit from the property owner and a detailed site plan.
How do I start?
Rule 1: Seek an audience with straight-shooting local food truck godmother Caglioti, who has advised many and launched the SWFL Food Truck Depot Facebook page for mutual support.
She’ll tell you, “Prepare to do what we did — spend several years of your life in that truck, day and night, every day all day. Between planning, shopping, storing and stocking, vehicle maintenance, equipment maintenance, staying on top of legalities (insurance, permits, inspections), office work and accounting plus branding and marketing, there’s not a lot of time left for any kind of outside life.
“In your first year, expect to lose money. In your second year, if you break even, you’re doing okay. If you’re still around after three years and maybe making money, you have a shot at the long haul.”
“Events and catering were about 85 percent of our business,” she added. “But you keep doing daily service because that’s what gets you out in front of people. Visibility is key.”
Where do I get a truck and how much will it cost?
If you want a vehicle fabricated to your specs, as Trippin’ on Pizza was, there are several manufacturers in Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa. You’ll pay anywhere from $50,000 for a small new trailer to a couple hundred thousand fully loaded.
If funds are tighter, you can find one used, as the Rhino was — a 25-foot road rodeo for a $30,000 investment, financed.
An eye-popping wrap can run $4,500 to $7,500 depending on size and design.
Of course that’s not even counting equipment, which starts around $10,000 and increases if your menu requires a fryer, salamander, flat top, charbroiler, griddles, pizza ovens and so on.
What’s a commissary, and why would I need one?
A commissary is a site, often a commercial kitchen, where trucks dispose of waste water, get fresh water, store food, wash dishes and dump oil. But by the DBPR’s definition, self-contained food trucks don’t need one.
Like Ralph Mercier’s self-contained cheesesteak truck, they have a handwash sink, a three-bay warewash sink, adequate refrigeration and storage, power utilities, a fresh water holding tank and a liquid waste disposal system.
What about hidden fees?
Most events have a vendor fee.
“Don’t be afraid to negotiate vendor fees,” said Caglioti. “Don’t pay more than 20 percent of what you think you’ll make, and be wary of events that also require a percentage of your gross. You can end up losing all your profit.”
And you can’t park the beast at home, so renting a parking spot might cost you.
Is it really cheaper than brick-and-mortar?
Ralph Mercier, original owner of Port Charlotte’s The Philadelphian, now mans a Philly cheesesteak truck for a reason.
“I learned a lot in 27 years in the restaurant business,” he said. “Is it more affordable? Well, I got $60,000 wrapped up in this, but once I pay it off, I own it outright. Every year in a restaurant, the rent goes up. My truck payment is less, and every year it stays the same.”
What am I getting into?
If you want the straight scoop, from a new recruit to the food truck trenches, listen to Mercier’s fiancée, Diane Ferris:
“I don’t know what I expected. We looked into opening a restaurant and nixed that due to the overhead. Then Ralph started researching food trucks, and I thought, okay, go along for the ride.
“Thanks to ingenuity, he made it a reality. I agreed, we bought and I expected the truck to be on the road making money within a week, lmao.
“Countless hours of research, and application after application from Sunbiz.org to state licensing and having to take a food handler’s exam, gutting the truck and replacing everything. There were some epic arguments watching money go out and nothing come in.
“I have learned to have faith in my partner; he knows what he’s doing.
“My back hurts, my feet hurt, I have a headache, but thanks to loyal customers from his restaurant, we are doing it. I can’t imagine how tired and sore he must be, working sunup to sundown to make this a success. I just want to thank everyone for their support and patronage. Without you, we would be lost.”
Caglioti concluded, “You have to have passion for it. Once you realize how insanely much work it is, and that you’re not going to get rich, that passion for making people happy with your food is what will keep you going.”
