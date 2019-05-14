State Rep. Michael Grant will be the featured speaker at our Third Wednesday Coffee tomorrow when he’ll give us a post legislative session update. Please join us from 7:15-8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Event Center for great networking, information and more. Mosaic is the Coffee sponsor.
The Business Card Exchange is at Friendly Floors from 5- 7 p.m. May 23. Remember to bring plenty of business cards to hand out and a small gift to promote your business.
We have room for one more team for the Integrity Open on Saturday at Kingsway Country Club. But, we have opportunities for you to promote your business to the golfers with hole signs and small gifts. Please call Ruth at the Port Charlotte office (941-627-2222) if you’d like to get in front of supporters of our Junior Leadership Charlotte program.
We are in the process of updating our Community Guide and Business Directory for 2020. For those members interested in a premium page position (center spread, back cover, inside front of back cover, page facing inside back cover or pages 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8) we will have a drawing at 4:30 p.m. May 21 at our Port Charlotte office, a representative of your business must be present to draw. For questions call us at 941-627-2222.
Join us tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Boyette & Miller Construction & Development, 120 E. Ann St., Punta Gorda for a ribbon cutting and tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. at Granny Nannies Home Health Agency for an 11th year anniversary party.
You’ve heard the buzz, seen the ads in the paper, received emails about the Leadership Charlotte class of 2019’s Hemingway’s Havana Nights. Now’s the time to register. It’s going to be a great party with casino games, food, music, raffles and more on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The class set a goal to raise a minimum of $25,000 that will renovate and outfit a “Book Mobile” to support literacy programs for local children and adults. There are several sponsorship opportunities, individual tickets and donations at www.charlottecountychamber.secure-mall.com/shop or call us at 941-627-2222.
