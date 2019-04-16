Please join us tomorrow from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for our Third Wednesday Coffee. Maryann Mize, with Charlotte State Bank & Trust, will talk about the area’s real estate market statistics and trends. You will come away from her talk with lots of information to share about where we are and where we’re going. Charlotte State Bank & Trust is also the sponsor of the Coffee that is held at the Event Center in Punta Gorda. We hope to see you tomorrow.
The Chambers Night at the Stone Crabs is on April 23 with the Charlotte, Englewood, North Port, Punta Gorda and Venice Chambers. Your $10 ticket will get you a box level seat, food and drink voucher and lots of people to meet and greet. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30 p.m. against the Tampa Tarpons. Please call our office and order tickets for your business.
Our thanks to the Farr Law Firm for agreeing to host the April 25 Business Card Exchange. Please join us at 99 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for great networking and more.
After eleven years of sponsoring a golf tournament I know that golfers wait until the last minute to sign-up which as an organizer makes me crazy. But, I’m taking it in stride and know that we’ll have a sell-out for the Integrity Open to support the Junior Leadership Charlotte program. The fun begins with an 8 a.m. shotgun on May 18 at Kingsway Country Club. We’re looking for prizes (gift card to your business) to give those who play, hole signs promoting your business for golfers to see before they putt and items for the goodie bags. Please call Janet at 941-627-2222, if you can help or if you want to be on my good side and sign-up early!
Save the date for Hemingway’s Havana Nights on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. to support the Leadership Charlotte class of 2019 “Leadership for Literacy” project. Individual tickets $75. For more information or to sponsor, contact a member of LC 2019 or call us at 941-627-2222.
Best wishes for a happy Passover and Easter. Enjoy!
