No, it’s not that time when you can start wearing tank tops to rid yourself of farmer’s tan. To the Florida hospitality industry, “shoulder season” falls before and after winter high season: September through November and April through May.
We’re in it, and you’ll notice that more is happening than just a little extra traffic on U.S. 41.
PEACE RIVER SEAFOOD GETS CRACKING
Fall shoulder season is among the most hotly anticipated times on the Florida calendar, for a reason you might not expect.
Stone crab season started last Tuesday and runs through May 15.
The timing couldn’t have been better for Peace River Seafood. The Punta Gorda crab bungalow had just landed a spot on Southern Living magazine’s review of “The South’s Best Seafood Shacks.” The writeup especially touted Peace River’s black-fingered beauties, freshly netted by co-owner Jimmy Beall’s fleet of crabbers.
Though last year’s red tide might have hurt some Southwest Florida crab shacks, Peace River co-owner Kelly Beall expects that cyclical stone crab surges are finally on the upswing.
Coinciding with both Halloween season and the onslaught of stone crab, Peace River also combined two of Kelly’s passions — her major, English literature, and art — in its annual high school art contest, where students spun interpretations of the year’s chosen author for a chance to win $500.
Peace River Seafood ($$-$$$), 941-505-8440, 5337 Duncan Road (SR 17), Punta Gorda, is open Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
ART ARMY STORMS ANGELA’S
Punta Gorda’s Gilchrist Park was once home to a peace-loving, ragtag group of performers called the Guitar Army.
Now, Angela’s Eatery & Bar is hosting not only live music on Tuesday (and every other night), but live painting and portraiture by a group calling themselves the Art Army.
On Tuesdays, from 6 to 9 p.m., you can dine, drink, dance, come home with a portrait and support local small business and the arts, all on the same night.
Local artist/sculptor Rodney Becklund, who describes his studio as a hub for local artists; eclectic avant-garde experimenter John Dedo Cristina; “psychonautical explorer” Brian Joseph; and the blindingly rapid painter/muralist Jonathan “Frog” McDonald are among the growing band of Port Charlotte artists who thrive on the energy of the Angela’s crowd, the beat and each other.
Angela’s ($-$$), 941-505-7897, 258 W. Marion Avenue (next to Cubby’s Homemade Ice Cream), Punta Gorda, is now open for lunch Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dinner hours are Tuesday to Thursday 5 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday to 1 a.m.
THE ULTIMATE CHURCH SUPPER
Some pastors are content to put on a fall spaghetti dinner to benefit their missions. Not Rev. Mark Benedict of Peace River Wesleyan Church.
On Saturday, Oct. 26, from 3 to 6 p.m., he’s throwing an all-you-can-eat Spaghetti Sauce Cookoff. He’ll bring the pasta; contestants step up with sauce.
A panel of guest judges, including this columnist and managing partner Karen Yen from Port Charlotte’s Metro Diner, will blind-slurp the entries to name the winner of a $50 gift card.
The fan favorite, determined by quarter donations, receives a $25 card. First-, second- and third-place winners get trophies.
“Professional chefs are welcome,” the good reverend challenged, “if you dare compete against ‘The Rev.’”
After all, his kids keep telling him his sauce is so good he should sell it.
As of this writing, Luigi’s Pizzeria & Family Restaurant Amicis Pizzeria of Port Charlotte had taken up the gauntlet on behalf of restaurants.
Peace River Wesleyan Church (864-553-9477) is at 25180 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Suggested donations are $7 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under.
OWNERS, BEWARE FAKE P&L
Shoulder season is a popular time for new restaurant owners to open their doors and work out the kinks. It could also be prime time for an age-old phone scam.
It’s not the one reported by Wael Dubbaneh of Wally’s Southern Style BBQ, which orders 50 sandwiches while a third party takes the restaurant’s credit-card payment for the privilege of delivering them. (Who’d fall for that one?) Nor is it a slippery dine-and-dash.
This particular flimflam strikes fear in the hearts of owners who aren’t yet wise to it. Nevertheless, most don’t bite.
According to Renée Petro, who first encountered it years ago during lunch rush at Sam’s Subs, “They called and said that I owed a certain amount of money and that I would have my electric turned off immediately if I didn’t pay. They gave me an 800 number to call, to pay them. I hung up because I pay online automatically. I knew better, but it’s easy to panic in the middle of lunch.”
Dave Robbins recalled, “It happened at the IceHouse a couple years ago. They said I had to pay at a Winn-Dixie Western Union. I asked to talk to a manager, and the same guy tried to use a fake accent, eventually cussed me out and then hung up on me.”
Not only restaurants are targeted, said Wayne Mazzone of La Famiglia in Port Charlotte.
“I told them where to go, but they did get the massage parlor and hair salon next door for over $1,200.”
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
Stone crabs, sketches, spaghetti sauce, and scams
No, it’s not that time when you can start wearing tank tops to rid yourself of farmer’s tan. To the Florida hospitality industry, “shoulder season” falls before and after winter high season: September through November and April through May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.