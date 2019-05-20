Having been away for a couple of weeks while showing some local residents my native Scotland, it was interesting to follow the local news and developments from afar and enjoy the lively evening discussions on the topics of the day over a Scotch in a far-flung bar somewhere.
Lesson learned: gather together frequently, be friendly and respectful, listen and collectively the answers will follow. Or was it the Scotch?
Mark your calendars for the next Downtown Bash to be held from 4-9 p.m. Saturday on Taylor Street in front of the Old Historic Courthouse. Tropical Ave will be our featured performers. This event is brought to you by the Downtown Merchants and the PG Chamber, with the proud support of our main sponsors, Nix and Associates, the Charlotte Sun, Pomegranate and Fig, HipNotique, Hessler’s Flooring, La Fiorentina Restaurant, Waste Management of Charlotte County, Array of Cabinets (now in PG!), Security Alarm Corp. and Peace River Distributing. Because of their generous community support, this event is admission free. Please support our vendors and sponsors: strictly no coolers please. We promise to be good neighbors and keep the noise down (lol!).
Networking
Tonight (May 21), we gather for our next networking event at 5:30 p.m. as Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home plays host to our May Business After Hours. They are at 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda. To RSVP, please either call us on 941-639-3720 or email reception@puntagorda-chamber.com Attendance is free to members and potential new members. All we ask is that you bring along a small gift to promote your business in the drawing held during the fun!
For our members, this Wednesday, 4:30-6:30 p.m., you are invited by the Charlotte Sun to the Tiki Bar at the Fourpoints by Sheraton as the newest member and Visitor Guide is unveiled. Swing by after work and grab some copies for you to display at your place of business. Every year, in collaboration with the Charlotte Sun, this is a true labor of love and we appreciate everyone who has had a hand in its creation, from editors to advertisers. Thank you very much.
On May 28, 5:30 p.m., please join us as we conduct the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Brooklyn Joe’s Pizza in the Bal Harbor Plaza, 1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Punta Gorda. If you can attend, kindly RSVP to 941-639-720.
Wine and Music
Festival
Our 2nd Annual Punta Gorda Wine and Music Festival is now all set for Nov. 16 with our Festival Star Mindi Abair at the top of the bill. Tickets for that event are on www.puntagordachamber,com or by calling 941-639-3720. The contracts for Mindi’s “Friends” have now been exchanged so I am delighted to announce the arrival of Larkin Poe to our stage. Rebecca & Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe are singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist sisters creating their own brand of Roots Rock ‘n’ Roll: gritty, soulful, and flavored by their southern heritage. Originally from Atlanta and currently living in Nashville, they are descendants of tortured artist and creative genius Edgar Allan Poe. Opening our show will be Shawn Brown, who gave a dynamite performance at the Mindi brunch last year and we simply HAD to bring him back. His soulful blues will ignite the stage for sure. As well as these three acts on the Saturday night, the weekend of Nov. 15-17 contains a gourmet wine dinner with Mindi and a full Sunday brunch in the presence of the “Reverend” Shawn Amos with Mindi sitting in. All of the various ticket options can be found on www.puntagoprdachamber.com. Just follow the event link from the homepage. Punta Gorda is truly Music City Florida!
Our Punta Gorda Pub Run/Walk is still every Wednesday leaving the host venue at 6:15 p.m. For full details of where and when, either call us or visit www.facebook.com/PuntaGordaPubRun/
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts (no fake news here!). To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us at 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
