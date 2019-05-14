In downtown Punta Gorda, this Thursday, join us for Wine Walk May from 5-8 p.m. Art, music, live demonstrations, shopping snd food. What better way to spend an evening out with old friends while you take the time to make new ones.
Wine Walk works by donating $10 at the PG Chamber in advance or on the night in front of the Chamber building at 252 W. Marion Ave., or at HipNotique, 111 W. Marion Ave. You get a wristband and passport that entitles you to a walking wine tasting and a map of all retail participants. Each location will have different wine varietals to taste. Not a wine drinker? You can still come and enjoy the atmosphere and shop, dine and stroll around. The fun starts at 5 p.m. wherever you want to start — once you have your wristband in hand!
Mark your calendars for the next Downtown Bash on May 25 from 4-9 p.m. on Taylor in front of the Old Historic Courthouse. Tropical Ave will be our featured performers. This event is brought to you by the Downtown Merchants and the PG Chamber, with the proud support of our main sponsors, Nix and Associates, the Charlotte Sun, Pomegranate and Fig, HipNotique, Hesslers Flooring, La Fiorentina Restaurant, Waste Management of Charlotte County, Array of Cabinets (now in Punta Gorda) and Peace River Distributing. Because of their generous community support, this event is admission free. Please support our vendors and sponsors: strictly no coolers please.
Networking
On May21, we gather for our next networking event at 5:30 p.m. as Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, plays host to our May Business After Hours. To RSVP, please either call us at 941-639-3720 or email reception@puntagorda-chamber.com. Attendance is free to members and potential new members. All we ask is that you bring along a small gift to promote your business in the drawing held during the fun!
Our 2nd Annual Punta Gorda Wine and Music Festival is now all set for Nov. 16 with our Festival Star Mindi Abair at the top of the bill. Tickets for that event are on www.puntagordachamber,com or by calling 941-639-3720. The contracts for Mindi’s “Friends” have now been exchanged so I am delighted to announce the arrival of Larkin Poe to our stage. Rebecca & Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe are singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist sisters creating their own brand of Roots Rock ‘n’ Roll: gritty, soulful, and flavored by their southern heritage. Originally from Atlanta and currently living in Nashville, they are descendants of tortured artist and creative genius Edgar Allan Poe. Opening our show will be Shawn Brown, who gave a dynamite performance at the Mindi brunch last year and we simply had to bring him back. His soulful Blues will ignite the stage for sure. As well as these three acts on the Saturday night, the weekend of Nov. 15-17 contains a gourmet wine dinner with Mindi and a full Sunday brunch in the presence of the Rev. Shawn Amos with Mindi sitting in. All of the various ticket options can be found on www.puntagoprdachamber.com. Just follow the event link from the homepage. Punta Gorda is truly Music City Florida!
Our Punta Gorda Pub Run/Walk is still every Wednesday leaving the host venue at 6:15 p.m. For full details of where and when, either call us or visit www.facebook.com/PuntaGordaPubRun/.
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts. To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us at 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
