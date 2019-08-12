The date for the semi-final and final rounds of our Chamber Feud Challenge has been set for Thursday, Sept. 5 starting at 5 p.m. at the PG Women’s Club, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. The four semi-finalists are Friendly Floors, Florida SouthWestern State College, Chapman Insurance Agency and Re/Max Anchor Realty. Come on out of Sept. 5 and see which two make the final, and which team will lift the Championship Trophy! Admission is a ridiculous $2 with beverages and popcorn available for donation at the event. You simply can’t buy entertainment at this price!
Tomorrow morning, bright and breezy (7:15 a.m.), join us at St Andrews South Golf Club 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda as they host our August Business Over Breakfast. There is no charge to members to attend and potential new members are always most welcome to attend and give us a tryout. Planning on attending? Please call us today on 941-639-3720 so we can cater accordingly.
Thursday of this week is the monthly Third Thursday Wine Walk. Wristbands ($10 donation) are available in advance at the Chamber located at 252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda or from HipNotique 111 W Marion Ave. The fun starts at 5 p.m. You’ll get to sample wine in all the participating locations and stroll the merchants to get to know their stores and owners. If you are in any doubts regarding the weather, please call us at 941-639-3720 any time between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday and we’ll be able to inform you whether the party will be on or off.
Next Tuesday, Aug. 20, starting at 5:30 p.m., the Bean on 41 will be hosting our Business After Hours for the month of August. Remember to bring along a gift to promote your business in the drawing at the end of the night. Attendance is free to members and potential new members. Kindly RSVP to 941-639-3720.
Also just added is our PG Chamber Halloween Party, to be held on Friday, Oct. 25 this year, at Angela’s Café Italiano, in their haunted garden. The party will start at 7 p.m.-11 p.m. with live music, heavy appetizers and Happy Hour all night! Attendees get free entrance into the costume contest, being judged at 9 p.m. BOGO house wines, wells and domestic beers all night. Space is limited so call us now to get your groups together. $60 for a great and thrilling night out!
Tonight (a date held in infamy for our city!) we visit (ironically) Forcefield Hurricane Protection Systems and welcome them to their new location at 2265 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte at 5:30 p.m. All are invited, but an RSVP would be greatly appreciated by calling 941-639-3720.
Take a little time this week to revisit our award-winning website www.puntagordachamber.com and check out the many events on the horizon. The Mindi Abair Festival in November and the 15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival in February 2020 should not be missed. Get your tickets now as space is becoming limited in certain ticket areas.
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts. To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us on 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
There’s so much more to find. Go to www.puntagordachamber.com. Click Quick Links and locate the Friday Facts. You’ll never be so well informed!
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. Email: jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
