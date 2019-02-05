It’s hard to believe but Feb. 23 will bring Punta Gorda’s 14th Annual Wine and Jazz Festival to town.
The full lin up starts with Matt Marshak followed by the Sax Pack. Jeff Kashiwa has been on our stage twice before as a Member of the Rippingtons but this year marks his first appearance as part of this impressive trio. Last but by no means least Gerald Albright will set the stage on fire in a triumphant second appearance at the Festival. Regular tickets are $75. Premium and VIP tickets are still available in limited quantities also.
To reserve your spot in the park for this historic day, simply call 941-639-3720 during office hours or visit the Shop Chamber link of www.puntagordachamber.com Please book early to avoid disappointment.
Cutting ribbons
Ribbon-cuttings this week are in abundance once again.
On Wednesday Feb. 6 at 5:40 p.m., we visit Your CBD Store, 4300 King’s Highway, Unit 205-B, Charlotte Harbor for their Ribbon Cutting/ Welcome to the Neighborhood.
The following night, Thursday Feb. 7 at 5:30 pm, we go over to 2421 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, to welcome Nix and Associates to their new offices.
Then on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 5:30 p.m., we join the Punta Gorda Historical Society and the Gardeners of the History Park at the History Park on Shreve Street to celebrate their new gardens and planting. Everyone is welcome to attend and support these new businesses and projects to our area. Kindly RSVP your attendance to 941-639-3720.
This Thursday through April 4, in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society, starting from the PG Chamber office located at 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, we invite you to join us in a guided walking tour of our beautiful city, stopping at historic murals along the way.
Learn about the local history depicted in each mural, when it was painted and by whom. See if you can find the objects hidden in some of them! You’ll also get an overview of the Mural Society, their process of creating thee historic murals and a sneak peak at upcoming additional projects.
The tours starting at 9:30 a.m. and will last about two hours (with rest stops). To purchase your tickets (tour size is limited), please call 941-639-3720 during office hours. Tickets are only $15 per person, benefiting the Mural Society. Our trolley and boat tours, in conjunction with King Fisher Fleet, will operate every Friday afternoon starting now and Wednesdays in February and March. Give us a call and we’ll be happy to discuss the various options with you for these ever-popular trips 941-639-3720.
The 5th Annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival returns on Wednesday March 6, starting at 7 p.m. at the Event Center. Tickets ($20) are already is very short supply, so swing by the PG Chamber office at 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda to secure your seat at one of the hottest festivals in town, call 941- 639-3720 or visit pgsfftix.bpt.me
The PG Chamber is also collaborating with the Visual Art Center to bring you Create and Paint Socials most Wednesdays of the month. If you have never painted before or you are already a master who wants to enjoy a fun night out, give us a call to get fun details. The cost is $40 including all supplies, wine and snacks. Call 941- 639-3720 for the next dates and further information.
Our Punta Gorda Pub Run/Walk is still every Wednesday leaving the host venue at 6:15pm. For full details of where and when, either call us or visit www.facebook.com/PuntaGordaPubRun/
Our February, City Wide Garage Sale returns to Bal Harbor Plaza this coming Saturday (8 a.m.-noon). Vendor space is $15. Call 941-639-3720 to register (before 4 p.m. Friday).
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts (no fake news here!). To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagordachamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
