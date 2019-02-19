Punta Gorda’s 14th Annual Wine and Jazz Festival is here — this weekend.
The lineup starts with Matt Marshak followed by the Sax Pack. Jeff Kashiwa has been on our stage twice before as a Member of the Rippingtons but this year marks his first appearance as part of this impressive trio. Gerald Albright will set the stage on fire in a triumphant second appearance at the Festival.
Regular tickets are $75. To reserve one, call 941-639-3720 or visit www.puntagordachamber.com. Online ticket sales will end at 4 p.m. Friday and all remaining tickets will transfer to Laishley Park for purchase, starting noon on Saturday (cash or credit card only).
Any tickets purchased online, will be held at Will Call at the entrance to the park for collection from noon on Saturday onwards.
The Festival would never be as successful as it is without the community outreach and support of some incredible partners. As you are enjoying your wine, toast Nix and Associates for their constant support. As you enjoy the music, thank the Four Points Hotel for shuttling them around and getting them to our stage. Thanks also to Gettel of Charlotte County, Waste Management of Charlotte County, Twin Isles County Club, Sunnybreeze Golf Course and our incredible list of volunteers who ensure your day is the most enjoyable possible.
Starting in 2005, this event was created to showcase our city in the aftermath of 2004’s devastation and to show we were getting back on our feet. Now, it’s an annual staple that attracts more than 60 percent of its attendees from out of state, all of whom enjoy our hotels, restaurants, shops and much more.
Busy month
Life in Chamber-land in a month like February can be very crazy, with our population doubling and perhaps tripling during this period. What is very noticeable is that the so-called “Season,” which used to be mid-January through Easter, has been extending annually. We now see visitors and new residents coming through our office starting as early as October right through to June. We also see a spike in guests arriving in July, which is the the 5th busiest month at the Punta Gorda Airport also.
As our population grows, not just in the city, but around us on all sides (Port Charlotte, Babcock Ranch, Cape Coral and North Fort Myers), we also see new growth in the commercial sector. With the recent arrival of Aldi and Starbucks, it’s clear that Punta Gorda is now making the “numbers” that attract larger commercial players. The Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor is cited to go vertical in April/May, bringing a whole new plethora of visitors.
Museum, PicklePlex
The Punta Gorda Military Heritage Museum is moving from Fishermen’s Village to West Marion Avenue, bringing a brand new and exciting visitor experience to our city. In the new museum, not only has the visitor experience been expanded greatly, but you’ll also get the opportunity to get involved in interactive reconstructions of major battles and learn first hand what might have happened if weather conditions had been different on the day of the battle. You’ll get to try out flight simulators and navigate your own “plane” over Punta Gorda!
Also coming soon will be the brand new PicklePlex, a 16-court pickleball complex on the grounds of Florida SouthWestern State College and open to the public for both casual play and tournaments. Thanks to you all for being part of the acceptance of our business community as we move forward in making Punta Gorda a year-round destination for fun, shopping, dining and so much more.
Networking
Ribbon-cutting Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Comfort Storage, 3811 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Everyone is welcome.
Networking tonight at 5:30 p.m., at Chapman Insurance, 301 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda for our February Business After Hours. Then tomorrow morning at 8 a.m., we meet with other chamber groups at the Charlotte Sports Park for a special multi-chamber breakfast mixer to celebrate the Tampa Bay Rays and the start of Spring Training. Please consider joining us and flying the PG Chamber flag.
On Wednesday, the Visual Arts Center invites everyone to their Passing the Brush event at the Wyvern Hotel starting at 6 p.m. as they unveil new artwork throughout the hotel, all created by local artists.
Kindly RSVP your attendance to 941-639-3720 for any of these events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.