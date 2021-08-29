A year ago, a Grubhub promo rose to the pandemic occasion, proclaiming, “Together, we can help save the restaurants we love. Local restaurants are relying on us to help keep the lights on.”
Right.
Restaurants were instead besieged with unwanted third-party delivery services that hijacked their menus without permission, charged fees that nearly doubled the cost of an order, and left a bad taste in customers’ and owners’ mouths.
The battle continues.
MANGO BISTRO FIGHTS GOOD FIGHT
Marie Laforge of Englewood’s Mango Bistro recently described her third-party delivery nightmare, reproduced here with edits.
“Three delivery services (DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats) offer deliveries where the restaurant itself is charged 30% of the ticket price — an enormous amount considering our diminishing profit margins from higher food costs.
“Many of us don’t sign up for those services, but people are still able to order food from our restaurant through them. The catch is that the menus posted aren’t current; some are more than three years old.
“Here’s one scenario: Customer looks at a service online and orders food from one of the restaurants.
“The restaurant gets an order for items no longer on the menu. Because the person placing the order isn’t the customer but someone working for the delivery service, there’s no way to explain that to the customer.
“The delivery driver shows up with an order that we can’t make because we don’t offer those items anymore. The driver then calls the customer, who gets upset (at the restaurant) for not being able to fulfill their order.
“End result: It gives restaurants a bad name and customers are unhappy. There’s no way for us to contact anyone in corporate to correct the online menu.
“Other times, one of the services orders something and never picks it up, so we get stuck with prepared dishes that aren’t paid for.
“Even when the order is right, it’s often picked up after the dish has gone cold — which is blamed on the restaurant, not the delivery service.
“Even though we refuse to sign up for delivery services, they still offer deliveries for our restaurant and we have no control over the service.
“Many restaurants like to offer their own delivery, which also has challenges. For example, we offer free delivery in a five-mile radius and a delivery can take up to 40 minutes. We can’t afford to pay someone just to deliver, so we end up doing deliveries ourselves.
“We feel that it is a useful service to offer customers, but it definitely comes at a cost.”
Mango Bistro ($$, O), 941-681-3500, 301 W. Dearborn Street, Englewood, is open Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
HEAT AND EAT MEALS
A different kind of takeout has joined the ranks of local premade dinner services like Danny Cortes’ Gourmet Plates and Burak Cakir’s Fitletics Rx Meal Prep.
Tami Conner of Port Charlotte posted a painfully (for her) honest review of its food, which she orders because she travels for work and is home only one week a month.
She’d asked her husband several times how the dishes were.
“I always get, ‘Yes, they were okay,’” she said.
After trying one herself, she exclaimed, “Honey, this is really good! Why do you say just ‘Okay’?”
His reply: “Well, if I tell you they’re really good, you might get mad because they’re better than your cooking.”
They’re typical of the happy new customers for Tracy Hohan and John Gagnon’s Heat & Eat Meals.
California native Hohan is, let’s say, multifaceted in her passions.
She’s opened not only Heat & Eat, but also The Vertical Bar, a unique pole dance/fitness studio operating out of her meal pickup location in Port Charlotte, a gym belonging to friends from North Carolina.
A single mom who cooked for five kids, Hohan loves to cook for others.
When the couple started Heat & Eat in Fayetteville, North Carolina, they made 225 meals a week; here, they’re growing by word of mouth.
“Not having a restaurant confuses people a bit,” Hohan admitted. “But we know that people want good, quality food and just don’t have the time to cook. We’re up to about 70 meals a week.”
They give clients fresh, local, organic ingredients and can adjust to specific dietary needs. They prepare individual meals, family meals for four to six plus dessert and sides, and build-your-own meals with choice of protein, carbs, veggies and seasoning. They also make cheesecakes and include meals from diverse cultures, including Thai and Mexican.
Join their email list to get a weekly menu every Thursday, to be picked up or delivered the following Wednesday in a returnable insulated bag with cooking instructions.
Heat & Eat Meals ($-$$, 10% off for veterans), 910-550-0404, 3527 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte (Rhino Strength & Performance), has phone hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., deliveries Wednesday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and pickup Wednesday 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit heatandeatfay.com.
NINO’S GIVES BACK FOR BACKPACKS
Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant in Punta Gorda is getting better known every day as an entertainment venue — indoors and out — especially now that it’s expanding its outdoor patio.
But it’s also known for giving back to nonprofits that do good in the community.
Nino’s recently teamed up with C.A.R.E. (Center for Abuse & Rape Emergencies) for a fundraising night of wine tasting, gourmet dining and music, which raised $3,400 in donations for C.A.R.E.
On Friday, Sept. 3, from 7 to 10 p.m., Nino’s will launch the U.S. debut of a music album and tour “No Place to Hide” by the YS-Dear band.
That night they’ll also collect monetary donations and single-portion packaged foods (puddings, applesauce, fruit cups, cookies, crackers, Rice Krispies Treats, single-serving cereals) for Backpack Kidz of Charlotte County.
Yah Yah Girls volunteers fill and deliver backpacks to 866 at-risk Charlotte County schoolkids every week.
Nino’s ($$, O), 941-833-8912, 3078 Cooper Street, Punta Gorda, is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday to Saturday to 9 p.m., Monday to 2 p.m. Reservations recommended for Sept. 3’s event.
