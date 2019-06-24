Thirteen years ago today, I attended my first Chamber Networking Luncheon event, hosted at Bella Luna Restaurant, where Simply Sweet is today. It was also my very first day on the job!
Six of us sat and chatted about business in our area, and despite being a most enjoyable gathering, I realized the work that needed to be done. By the time of my next outing to what was then Wachovia Bank in downtown, the crowd had swelled to 40 people, all interested to hear some craziness from this British mouth of mine. I remember my “What bridge” speech given that day, and the applause then started to fill the room. I also realized the journey of the Punta Gorda Chamber was just about to start.
Endless breakfasts, lunches, after-hours, meetings, committees and events later, we have traveled a very long way. Soon we’ll have produced 15 Wine and Jazz festivals, which every year attract a huge out-of-state crowd and every year is acclaimed as the best event around! We laughed, networked, grew and even cried together in these 13 years, but most importantly we have remained true to our mission and helped many, many people and businesses along the way. To all of you who have been part of this great trip, thank you! It’s been a pleasure.
Now, networking really does work! Tomorrow at noon, we gather at the Captain’s Table restaurant for our June networking event. Sen. Ben Albritton, who represents District 26, will be attending also, so this is a particularly important opportunity to meet and mingle. To get a seat at the table, members must call 941-639-3720 today before 5 p.m to grab any last-minute openings. Lunch is $15 and can be paid by credit card in advance. Potential new members are always welcome also. Our guest speaker will be Gisela Bouvier from Mindfully Intuitive Nutrition – keeping us healthy in the workplace.
Then, on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., everyone is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the improvements that have been completed at the Vietnam Memorial Wall. Come down and see what’s new and hear what is still to come for this great attraction for our city, but more importantly this revered memorial to those who gave their lives. Burg’r Bar, located at 317 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, turns 3 years old on Thursday also. They were looking forward to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to help celebrate this occasion, but realized the importance of the Vietnam Memorial Wall to the community and decided to offer a party after the ribbon cutting instead, for anyone wishing to go along and wish them well. All are invited.
I’m still up for adoption! I wrote last week that the Suncoast Humane Society has put me up for adoption in order to raise both awareness and funds for their much-needed operations during the summer months. I am officially out of the doghouse since my $$$ adoption fee was raised in record time, but the more we raise, the more our rescues can be cared for. To make a donation, no matter how big or small, please visit www.humane.org and click the link to “Adopt-a-Mutt-Personality”. There you will find all the people up for adoption. Scroll down until you reach my adoption sheet and there you’ll find the donate button. Your help is so very much appreciated.
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts. To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us at 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
