’Tis the Season and each year, at this time, the Punta Gorda Chamber encourages you all to support our local businesses, who, year round, are here for you.
Our business owners live and work here and fully support the many nonprofits that have such pressing needs in our community every month of the year.
At this time of year, please consider full support and patronage of our local businesses. The temptation to use online services is very attractive, but, by shopping local, you are helping support our local community in a variety of different and important ways. Gift giving at the Holidays is a crucial time for the success of our businesses and each and every one of us can do our part to improve strength in our area.
If you are visiting a business and see their Punta Gorda Chamber membership decal, please do us a big favor and thank them for being members and supporting our ever-growing business community. These folks are our neighbors and friends and they appreciate your patronage. It’s such a great feeling to visit and talk with the owners about their products and services directly.
Our ever-popular Christmas Light Trolley Tours are back. The tours leave the Herald Court Parking Garage entrance at 7 p.m. through Thursday, Dec. 13, with a final tour on Sunday, Dec. 16.
The tour lasts approximately two and a half hours, visiting illuminated neighborhoods in both Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. Space is limited to 26 people per tour, so gather your friends and call us as soon as possible as these tours fill up very quickly and sell out each year. Cost is $35 per couple/ $20 single.
The tickets for our 14th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival are now in so remember to check out the Festival set for Feb. 23, 2019 on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, featuring Gerald Albright, the Sax Pack and Matt Marshak. Guaranteed to be a great day, with great music and great wine. Now in its 14th year!
We have added an exciting attraction to visitors to our area, starting Jan. 10, 2019 through April 4, 2019, in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society.
Every Thursday, starting from the PG Chamber office located at 252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, we invite you to join us in a guided walking tour of our beautiful city, stopping at historic murals along the way.
Learn about the local history depicted in each mural, when it was painted and by whom. See if you can find the objects hidden in some of them!
You’ll also get an overview of the Mural Society, their process of creating thee historic murals and a sneak peak at upcoming additional projects. The tours starting at 9:30 a.m. and will last about two hours (with rest stops).
To purchase your tickets (tour size is limited), please call us on 941-639-3720 during office hours. Tickets are only $15 per person, benefiting the Mural Society.
Our trolley and boat tours next year, in conjunction with King Fisher Fleet, will operate every Wednesday and Friday afternoon starting in early January. Give us a call and we’ll be happy to discuss the various options with you for these ever-popular trips: 941-639-3720.
Networking
Tomorrow morning, bright and early, we gather at 7:15 a.m. for our December Business Over Breakfast meeting, to be held at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. CHARISMA from Charlotte High will be on hand to spread festive cheer and get our mood fixed on positive energy for the Holidays. If you are planning to attend, kindly RSVP to 941-639-3720 today so we can cater accordingly. There is no cost to attend and new members are always very welcome.
Then next Tuesday, Dec. 18, Rich Lancette of Hesslers Flooring at 261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda will play host to our last Business After Hours of 2018, starting at 5:30 p.m. Come along and enjoy Holiday cheer with fellow members and friends.
Join us for two ribbon-cuttings this week as we welcome Tara Bella Boutique and Consignment located at 2705 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda (Towles Plaza) tonight (Tuesday) at 5:30 p.m. and GrandCare Plus, Inc., to the neighbor hood and Chamber as we conduct their ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at their location: 25074 E Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Please RSVP to 941-639-3720.
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts.
To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us on 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.